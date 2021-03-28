German Army to Discuss How They’re Modernising German Armoured Vehicles at Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: Brigadier General Frank Pieper, Chief Digital Officer for Land Forces, German Army, will be presenting on digitisation and modernisation programmes for German armoured vehicles.

London, United Kingdom, March 28, 2021 --(



Interested parties can register at £299 for military and government personnel and £999 for commercial organisations on www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr4prcom.



SMi Group are delighted to announce that Brigadier General Frank Pieper, Chief Digital Officer for Land Forces, German Army, will be presenting a key briefing on German armoured vehicle modernisation at this year’s Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe conference.



With the newly established service post, CDO Army / Land-based Operations, the German Army is looking at ways to push the digitisation of land forces and implement modernisation programmes.



As Brigadier General Frank Pieper oversees the digitisation of command and communication structures and platforms for the German Army, he will be able to provide a unique perspective on optimising armoured vehicles for the digital age. His briefing will be as follows:

"Optimising German Armoured Vehicles for the Digital Age"

· Progress of land forces digitisation and modernisation programmes

· German Test and Trial Structures and the System Centre Digitisation Land

Presented by Brigadier General Frank Pieper, Chief Digital Officer for Land Forces, German Army.



Building on the enormous success of SMi Group’s previous six annual meetings, Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2021 will be an extraordinary international gathering of senior military officers from the region. The forum will offer an unparalleled regional platform for programme managers and experts from within the defence industry to share insight with one another, making this a key event for those in the field.



The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda is available at www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr4prcom.



Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021

17th – 18th May 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Website: www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr4prcom.

Gold Sponsor: John Cockerill

Sponsor: ARTEC



For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For media enquiries contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/pr4prcom.



