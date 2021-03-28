US DoD to Present Several Key Briefings at SMi’s 2nd Future Soldier Technology USA 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: Key US DoD briefings on new, disruptive soldier technology are to feature at the 2nd Annual Future Soldier Technology USA Virtual Conference, taking place on June 8th and 9th, 2021.

The U.S. Army is pushing forward with plans to field a new augmented reality, do-it-all goggles to outfit close combat forces. The new augmented reality systems will be integrated into Soldier’s goggles to improve situational awareness capabilities as they fight, train and rehearse missions, according to a recent service news release. With this being among the many latest developments being brought to market by the US DoD, Future soldier Technology USA Conference becomes an essential event for those eager to find out about the latest developments in soldier technology, plus much more.



Interested parties can register at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/pr2, free for US DoD to attend, US$499 for all other military and government personnel and US$999 for commercial organizations.



Among the several major US DoD speakers at the two-day event, Colonel Troy Denomy, PM Close Combat Squad and IVAS, PEO Soldier, US Army will be presenting the latest updates at the 2021 Future Soldier Technology USA Virtual Conference. His presentation will be on the following:



"Maximizing Soldier Lethality and Situational Awareness Through New Technology Acquisition: CCS and IVAS Updates"

• Integrating Soldier Systems for the US Army: reducing complexity and delivering performance

• Optimizing tactical networks through platform integration

• Squad integration: adopting new technology to ensure combat overmatch

• Powering for the future: analyzing how soldier power R&D will enable future technology

• IVAS developments and next steps

Presented by Colonel Troy Denomy, PM Close Combat Squad and IVAS, PEO Soldier, US Army.



Joining the Colonel will be a number of high-profile senior US personnel who will provide the latest insight into current developments in US soldier weaponised technology. Some of these include:



"Enhancing the Capability of Dismounted Soldier Communication with Digitally Defined Systems"

• Mitigating communication difficulties in cluttered and restricted environments

• Leveraging commercial networks for tactical communications

• Developing tactical radio systems for Nett Warrior platform

Presented by Colonel Garth Winterle, Project Manager, Tactical Radios, PEO C3T, US Army



"Exploiting Personal Devices for Enhanced Soldier C4I Capabilities"

• Nett Warrior trials testing and development

• Ensuring overmatch in decision and information dominance

• Secure-but-unclassified architecture; cost and benefits of open architecture

• Battlespace management implications for blue force tracking at multiple command levels

• Examining the marketplace for future applications to provide new capabilities for dismounted soldiers

Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Vince Morris, PdM Ground Soldier Systems, Close Combat Squad/Ground Soldier Systems, US Army



The conference brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR2.



Gold Sponsor: Leonardo DRS

Sponsors: Axon and Redcom



Parties who wish to speak or exhibit at the event, can contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For Media enquiries, please contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk



Future Soldier Technology USA 2021

Conference: June 8th–9th, 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/pr2

#futuresoldierusa



About SMi Group:

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Simi Sapal

+44 (0) 20 7827 6162



http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/pr2



