Tier5 Reports Rs. 7 Cr. Revenue in Last Financial Year

Kolkata based software company achieved this feat within five years since inception

Kolkata, India, March 28, 2021 --(



Starting its journey in 2016, the company primarily followed a community owned module, and later changed its module to SaaS or "Software As A Service" and since then Tier5 has been growing rapidly. With its 21 state of the art software products and 8 upcoming products, the company has reported a net revenue worth of more than ten million dollars.



Tier5, in the initial days did not have any resources apart from brilliance of mind and sheer passion to excel. The company always believed in organic growth and counted on various social media channels for generating leads and growing the business.



Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Aunkita Nandi – Co Founder and Managing Director of Tier5 said, “It is extremely motivating to witness the journey of Tier5. We literally started from a scratch, with some rented computers and with only few people. The only thing we had is, passion and zeal to ideate and execute on new software and we dared to dream! Today, apart from the revenue mark, we have a solid team of more than 100 people, who work relentlessly to make the dreams come true.”



Rupanwita Roy

801-713-2128



www.tier5.in



