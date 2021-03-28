Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: DE&S, UK MoD and CTA International to Present on the Integration of CTAS on the British Army's Ajax at Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2021

SMi Group Reports: Senior representatives from the DE&S, UK MoD and CTA International are set to speak at the virtual event in June.

London, United Kingdom, March 28, 2021 --(



With this in mind, SMi Group is delighted to announce that the DE&S, UK MoD and CTA international will be giving a detailed update on the integration of CTAS on the British Army's Ajax at the virtual Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon System conference, taking place on the 2nd and 3rd June 2021.



Interested parties can register for the conference at £499 for military and government personnel and just £999 for commercial organisations on http://www.fav-ws.com/pr3.



Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Hanlon, 40mm Cannon Team Leader, DE&S, UK MOD will be presenting on "Enhancing Lethality for British Infantry Fighting Vehicles: The CTAS," covering:



- Reviewing advancements on the British Army’s integration of the CTAS on the AJAX

- The importance of collaborating effectively with industry and allied nations

- Outlining future priorities for the CTAS programme to optimise lethality on British IFV

- Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Hanlon, 40mm Cannon Team Leader, DE&S, UK MOD



Mr Pierre Magnan, Head of Engineering, CTA International will be presenting on "Technical Updates on the 40 mm Cased Telescoped Armament System (40 CTAS) and its Advantages for Future AFVs," covering:



- Advantages of the 40mm Cased Telescoped Armament System (CTAS) for infantry fighting and close combat engagements

- Upgrading and developing new ammunition (A3B-T, APFSDS-T, GPR-PD-T) increase lethality and reduce the number of rounds for an effective target kill

- Integrating the 40 CTAS into the French JAGUAR Armoured Reconnaissance Vehicle programme and the British AJAX and WARRIOR IFV programmes



Bringing together the leading industry organisations and top military nations, this year’s event will cover the latest technologies, systems and platforms that are revolutionising how military forces around the world are conducting mechanised warfare.



The full speaker line-up, brochure and agenda are available at http://www.fav-ws.com/pr3.



Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems

2nd and 3rd June 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by John Cockerill



SMi Group offers direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



*Source: army-technology.com



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.fav-ws.com/pr3



