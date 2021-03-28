Prospect Home Finance Partners with LeagueSide

Press Releases Prospect Home Finance Press Release

Prospect Home Finance offers a wide range of loan products available to fit homeowners’ needs. Whether you're refinancing an existing home or financing a new home, Prospect prides itself in finding the perfect loan to fit each individual need. Our loan portfolio is always growing, allowing us to provide the most current and competitive financing options in the market today. Some of Prospect's most popular loan products include conventional, VA and FHA financing, along with popular cash-out loan programs. Prospect provides more choices, knowledgeable Loan Officers and a white-glove customer service experience to all of our clients. Visit https://prospecthomefinance.com/ for more information. NMLS: 365482 San Diego, CA, March 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Prospect Home Finance, a leader in the mortgage industry, is happy to announce they will have the honor to partner with LeagueSide. LeagueSide operates a specialized marketing service that connects brands to their target markets through youth and local sports sponsorships.LeagueSide is effective for brands and provides much-needed funding to youth sports leagues. The company is tying ordinary marketing and social influence to get kids off the bench and into the game. While the sponsorship model leads to exposure for Prospect, the funding means sports leagues can better support young athletes and lower barriers of entry for families. The ultimate goal is to provide the best experience for families while giving kids the opportunity to play organized sports. Prospect Home Finance will be sponsoring all four local teams during the fall season of 2021.LeagueSide will empower Prospect Home Finance to build local digital marketing campaigns through sponsorship of the four sports teams in San Diego, complete with Prospect-branded jerseys and field banners.Prospect Home Finance offers a wide range of loan products available to fit homeowners’ needs. Whether you're refinancing an existing home or financing a new home, Prospect prides itself in finding the perfect loan to fit each individual need. Our loan portfolio is always growing, allowing us to provide the most current and competitive financing options in the market today. Some of Prospect's most popular loan products include conventional, VA and FHA financing, along with popular cash-out loan programs. Prospect provides more choices, knowledgeable Loan Officers and a white-glove customer service experience to all of our clients. Visit https://prospecthomefinance.com/ for more information. NMLS: 365482 Contact Information Prospect Home Finance

Jason Vondrak

858-314-9826



prospecthomefinance.com



