

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Executives & Employees Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt,... Press Release

Receive press releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.: By Email RSS Feeds: Henderson Franklin’s IP Group to Discuss Intellectual Property Concepts That Drive Business to Collier County Trial Lawyers





Livingston is a Florida Bar Board Certified expert in intellectual property (“IP”) law, one of only five in Lee and Collier Counties. Drawing on 40 years of experience, he assists clients by taking their inventions and business ideas from conception to reality. He enjoys working with inventors to obtain patents ranging from complex nanotechnology and medical devices to jewelry and business methods. Livingston also helps clients in all aspects of intellectual property law, including trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights, franchising, and litigation. He often serves as outside IP counsel and is a sought-after expert witness in such cases.



Livingston received his B.S. degree from the University of Massachusetts in aerospace and mechanical engineering. While serving in the United States Air Force, he received his M.B.A. with top honors from the University of Wyoming. Livingston received his J.D. from the University of Miami. Livingston served as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. In the community, he is a member and Past President and Director of the Naples Pelican Bay Rotary and is a supporter of the Freedom Waters Foundation. Livingston may be reached at 239-344-1361 or at ip@henlaw.com.



Nieds is chair of Henderson Franklin’s Intellectual Property Practice Group. He concentrates his practice on domestic and international intellectual property and Internet matters, including trademarks, copyright, trade secret protection, franchising, privacy, and data protection. Nieds works with clients to develop comprehensive intellectual property and trade secret protection strategies, and represents clients in litigation when those rights must be enforced. Nieds also assists with new product launches, corporate rebranding projects, acquisitions, licensing, and data security matters.



Nieds is a sought-after speaker, blogger on the Southwest Florida Business and IP Blog, and member of the International Trademark Association. He has been honored as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated magazine (2018-2020). Nieds received his undergraduate degrees from Miami University and the Illinois Institute of Technology, and his J.D. from the Chicago-Kent College of Law. He may be reached at mark.nieds@henlaw.com or by phone at 239.344.1153.



Hickman is a Registered Patent Attorney. He has experience working on high profile business and contractual matters, including multi-million dollar mergers and acquisitions involving publicly traded companies and celebrities. Hickman assists clients with creation and management of intellectual property portfolios, brand licensing and anti-infringement matters – including extensive anti-counterfeiting work, and creating and overseeing global trademark portfolios. With a background in engineering and law, he understands the underlying technical and legal issues to assist engineers and architects in design defect and professional liability matters.



Hickman serves on the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Board of Directors, is President and a Director of Fresh Foundation, Inc., and is a member of the Catholic Bar Association. He received his undergraduate degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (with high honors) and Lübeck University of Applied Sciences, and graduated valedictorian and first in his class from Ave Maria School of Law. Hickman may be reached at luca.hickman@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1307.



Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on the IP Group or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, March 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Intellectual Property Attorneys Edward Livingston, Mark Nieds and Luca Hickman will present a virtual CLE for the Collier County Bar Association’s Civil Trial Lawyers Section on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. The session, “Competitive Advantage: Understanding Key Intellectual Property Concepts that Drive Business,” will provide an overview of concepts and protections available under intellectual property laws with regard to copyrights, patents, trademarks, and trade secrets. The Florida Bar has approved the course for 1 General CLE credit, or 1.0 Certification Credits in Business Litigation or Intellectual Property Law.Livingston is a Florida Bar Board Certified expert in intellectual property (“IP”) law, one of only five in Lee and Collier Counties. Drawing on 40 years of experience, he assists clients by taking their inventions and business ideas from conception to reality. He enjoys working with inventors to obtain patents ranging from complex nanotechnology and medical devices to jewelry and business methods. Livingston also helps clients in all aspects of intellectual property law, including trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights, franchising, and litigation. He often serves as outside IP counsel and is a sought-after expert witness in such cases.Livingston received his B.S. degree from the University of Massachusetts in aerospace and mechanical engineering. While serving in the United States Air Force, he received his M.B.A. with top honors from the University of Wyoming. Livingston received his J.D. from the University of Miami. Livingston served as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. In the community, he is a member and Past President and Director of the Naples Pelican Bay Rotary and is a supporter of the Freedom Waters Foundation. Livingston may be reached at 239-344-1361 or at ip@henlaw.com.Nieds is chair of Henderson Franklin’s Intellectual Property Practice Group. He concentrates his practice on domestic and international intellectual property and Internet matters, including trademarks, copyright, trade secret protection, franchising, privacy, and data protection. Nieds works with clients to develop comprehensive intellectual property and trade secret protection strategies, and represents clients in litigation when those rights must be enforced. Nieds also assists with new product launches, corporate rebranding projects, acquisitions, licensing, and data security matters.Nieds is a sought-after speaker, blogger on the Southwest Florida Business and IP Blog, and member of the International Trademark Association. He has been honored as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated magazine (2018-2020). Nieds received his undergraduate degrees from Miami University and the Illinois Institute of Technology, and his J.D. from the Chicago-Kent College of Law. He may be reached at mark.nieds@henlaw.com or by phone at 239.344.1153.Hickman is a Registered Patent Attorney. He has experience working on high profile business and contractual matters, including multi-million dollar mergers and acquisitions involving publicly traded companies and celebrities. Hickman assists clients with creation and management of intellectual property portfolios, brand licensing and anti-infringement matters – including extensive anti-counterfeiting work, and creating and overseeing global trademark portfolios. With a background in engineering and law, he understands the underlying technical and legal issues to assist engineers and architects in design defect and professional liability matters.Hickman serves on the Catholic Charities Diocese of Venice Board of Directors, is President and a Director of Fresh Foundation, Inc., and is a member of the Catholic Bar Association. He received his undergraduate degrees from the Milwaukee School of Engineering (with high honors) and Lübeck University of Applied Sciences, and graduated valedictorian and first in his class from Ave Maria School of Law. Hickman may be reached at luca.hickman@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1307.Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on the IP Group or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Gail Lamarche

239-344-1100



www.henlaw.com



Click here to view the company profile of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.