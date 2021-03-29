Mission #1 is Your Privacy: VPN FORCE Launches New Website with Refreshed Brand Design

Press Releases VPN FORCE, Inc. Press Release

“Overall, we aim to elevate your online experience with more creative and inspired design that can better convey our mission,” said Joshua, Design Director at VPN FORCE. “In the new design, we have added elements of the universe and skyrockets, illustrating that VPN FORCE provides absolute anonymity and rapid connection speed.”



“The new logo looks like wings, which conveys speed, motion and freedom, reflecting our constant efforts to provide fast connection and reduce digital restriction. While the design of the webpages of VPN FORCE is simpler and more stylish, which tends to be more futuristic with new expressive illustration style,” Joshua added.



“The idea of taking the privacy of every and each of our users as our top priority became the core of our brand strategy, and it’s what we want to convey in all aspects of our look and feel,” said Alex, Product Manager of VPN FORCE. “Like landing on a space station, user data will be absolutely protected by our digital privacy experts because we are dedicated to keeping data encrypted and safe.”



VPN FORCE servers are located at more than 30 locations around the globe and its independently-developed protocol, ForcePort, ensures best-in-class security and high-speed connections to gaming, streaming, torrenting and P2P.



VPN FORCE uses AES-256 encryption algorithm to keep connections absolutely secure and anonymous.



The new website is now officially released; for more information, please visit https://www.vpnforce.app/.



About VPN FORCE

Laura Mashall

1-669-209-0320



www.vpnforce.app/



