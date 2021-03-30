Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases WealthScope Financial Press Release

Receive press releases from WealthScope Financial: By Email RSS Feeds: WealthScope Financial Presents Financial Education to Residency Programs at Geisinger Hospital

Financial Advisors in Allentown PA offer financial educational seminars to residency programs at hospitals and schools around the country.

Allentown, PA, March 30, 2021 --(



“I have been presenting financial education to residency programs for many years, and now with WealthScope Financial, we are able to bring the art of presenting financial education to a whole new level," said Founding Partner & Financial Representative Michael Steigerwalt. He added, "We have a unique way of presenting complex ideas and concepts in an interactive and fun way with valuable input by our audiences. The residents really respond to what we are presenting, and the level of engagement we have found, is second to none."



Michael Engler, a Founding Partner & Financial Advisor at WealthScope Financial adds to Mr. Steigerwalt's sentiments, "It’s always a pleasure being able to present education to a group of residents that serve our community with such high standards! And to do it at Geisinger is even more special, as my Mother has worked for the Geisinger health system for over 20 years!”



About WealthScope Financial

WealthScope Financial was founded with the single mission to be the most creative and ground-breaking financial services firm with a specialized focus in the medical professional market. The team at WealthScope Financial prepares personalized financial strategies, serving individuals & businesses, while guiding them through a planning process concentrating on suitable recommendations. Their comprehensive approach delves into several key areas, including: developing investment strategies; creating tax-efficient means of wealth accumulation, distribution and transfer; and protection management.



Working with a team of professional associates, WealthScope Financial concentrates their efforts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, especially Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania and the New York Tri-State area.



​Securities products and advisory services offered through Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS), member FINRA,SIPC. OSJ: 1767 Sentry Parkway West, Suite 200, Blue Bell, PA 19422, (267) 468-0822. PAS is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. WealthScope Financial is not an affiliate or subsidiary of PAS or Guardian. The Living Balance Sheet® and The Living Balance Sheet® Logo are service marks of The Guardian Life Insurance company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. 2005-2021 Guardian Guardian, its subsidiaries, agents, and employees do not provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. Consult your tax, legal, or accounting professional regarding your individual situation. Links to external sites are provided for your convenience in locating related information and services. Guardian, its subsidiaries, agents, and employees expressly disclaim any responsibility for and do not maintain, control, recommend, or endorse third-party sites, organizations, products, or services, and make no representation as to the completeness, suitability, or quality thereof. 2021-116318 Exp 02/23 Allentown, PA, March 30, 2021 --( PR.com )-- WealthScope Financial, a unique financial consulting firm is proud to offer financial educational seminars to residency programs located throughout the United States. Their most recent seminar took place at Geisinger Hospital in Wilkes Barre, PA to residents in the Family Medicine program.“I have been presenting financial education to residency programs for many years, and now with WealthScope Financial, we are able to bring the art of presenting financial education to a whole new level," said Founding Partner & Financial Representative Michael Steigerwalt. He added, "We have a unique way of presenting complex ideas and concepts in an interactive and fun way with valuable input by our audiences. The residents really respond to what we are presenting, and the level of engagement we have found, is second to none."Michael Engler, a Founding Partner & Financial Advisor at WealthScope Financial adds to Mr. Steigerwalt's sentiments, "It’s always a pleasure being able to present education to a group of residents that serve our community with such high standards! And to do it at Geisinger is even more special, as my Mother has worked for the Geisinger health system for over 20 years!”About WealthScope FinancialWealthScope Financial was founded with the single mission to be the most creative and ground-breaking financial services firm with a specialized focus in the medical professional market. The team at WealthScope Financial prepares personalized financial strategies, serving individuals & businesses, while guiding them through a planning process concentrating on suitable recommendations. Their comprehensive approach delves into several key areas, including: developing investment strategies; creating tax-efficient means of wealth accumulation, distribution and transfer; and protection management.Working with a team of professional associates, WealthScope Financial concentrates their efforts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, especially Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania and the New York Tri-State area.​Securities products and advisory services offered through Park Avenue Securities LLC (PAS), member FINRA,SIPC. OSJ: 1767 Sentry Parkway West, Suite 200, Blue Bell, PA 19422, (267) 468-0822. PAS is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. WealthScope Financial is not an affiliate or subsidiary of PAS or Guardian. The Living Balance Sheet® and The Living Balance Sheet® Logo are service marks of The Guardian Life Insurance company of America® (Guardian), New York, NY. 2005-2021 Guardian Guardian, its subsidiaries, agents, and employees do not provide tax, legal, or accounting advice. Consult your tax, legal, or accounting professional regarding your individual situation. Links to external sites are provided for your convenience in locating related information and services. Guardian, its subsidiaries, agents, and employees expressly disclaim any responsibility for and do not maintain, control, recommend, or endorse third-party sites, organizations, products, or services, and make no representation as to the completeness, suitability, or quality thereof. 2021-116318 Exp 02/23 Contact Information WealthScope Financial

Glenn C. Breslauer

973-580-4171



https://www.wealthscopefinancial.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from WealthScope Financial Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend