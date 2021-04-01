Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Milrem Robotics to Present the Development of the European Standard UGS at the Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2021 Conference

SMi Group reports: The Chairman of Milrem Robotics’ Supervisory Board is set to give an exclusive technical briefing at the virtual event this April.

London, United Kingdom, April 01, 2021 --(



Registration is closing soon. For those interested in attending the conference, it is only £499 for military and government personnel, and £999 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/milrempr.



iMUGS or the Integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System is a 32,6 MEUR project funded from the European Commission’s European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP). Its goal is to develop a standard European unmanned ground system (EUGS). The EUGS will be based on Milrem Robotics’ THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle and a specific list of payloads.



The THeMIS has already been acquired by eleven countries, seven of which are members of NATO: the US, the UK, Germany, Norway, France, Estonia and the Netherlands, whose Royal Army is Milrem Robotics’ key customer with six purchased systems.



The THeMIS has proven itself in Mali during the French lead counter-terrorism operation Barkhane where it was deployed for 12 months. During the deployment, the THeMIS traversed 1200 km in one of the world’s harshest terrains of lava rock soil and climates climbing to 50 degrees Celsius in the shade. The UGV was operational for over 330 hours.



At the conference, Gen (Ret) Riho Terras, Chairman of Milrem Robotics’ Supervisory Board will be presenting the development project.



“Europe must act quickly and develop, standardize and implement disruptive technologies to close the technological gap emerging between us and our adversaries,” Terras said.



The requirements for the EUGS have been set by seven EU member states: Estonia, the leader of the project, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia and Spain.



iMUGS is a cooperation between 13 parties: Milrem Robotics (project coordinator), GT Cyber Technologies, Safran Electronics & Defense, NEXTER Systems, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Diehl Defence, Bittium, Insta DefSec, (Un)Manned, dotOcean, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, GMV Aerospace and Defence, and Royal Military Academy of Belgium.



Milrem Robotics is the European leading robotics and autonomous systems developer. The company has two offices in Estonia, one in Sweden and Finland and shortly one in the Netherlands.



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2021 has more sponsors than ever before, in addition to a world-class speaker line up. Milrem Robotics will join 10 other Sponsors including: Cognata, Diehl Defence, Domo Tactical Communications, FLIR Systems, Idan Drive, QinetiQ, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Rheinmetall Canada, Rowden Technologies, and Safran Group.



The event brochure is available to download at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/milrempr.



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems

12th - 13th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Sponsors and Exhibitors: Cognata, Diehl Defence, Domo Tactical Communications, FLIR Systems, Idan Drive, Milrem Robotics, QinetiQ, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Rheinmetall Canada, Rowden Technologies, and Safran Group



SMi Group offers direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, April 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Milrem Robotics, the leader of a consortium composed of several major European defence, communication and cybersecurity companies and high technology SMEs, will be presenting the European standard unmanned ground system development project iMUGS at SMi Group’s Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems conference, taking place as a virtual event on the 12th and 13th April 2021.Registration is closing soon. For those interested in attending the conference, it is only £499 for military and government personnel, and £999 for commercial organisations. Register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/milrempr.iMUGS or the Integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System is a 32,6 MEUR project funded from the European Commission’s European Defence Industrial Development Programme (EDIDP). Its goal is to develop a standard European unmanned ground system (EUGS). The EUGS will be based on Milrem Robotics’ THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle and a specific list of payloads.The THeMIS has already been acquired by eleven countries, seven of which are members of NATO: the US, the UK, Germany, Norway, France, Estonia and the Netherlands, whose Royal Army is Milrem Robotics’ key customer with six purchased systems.The THeMIS has proven itself in Mali during the French lead counter-terrorism operation Barkhane where it was deployed for 12 months. During the deployment, the THeMIS traversed 1200 km in one of the world’s harshest terrains of lava rock soil and climates climbing to 50 degrees Celsius in the shade. The UGV was operational for over 330 hours.At the conference, Gen (Ret) Riho Terras, Chairman of Milrem Robotics’ Supervisory Board will be presenting the development project.“Europe must act quickly and develop, standardize and implement disruptive technologies to close the technological gap emerging between us and our adversaries,” Terras said.The requirements for the EUGS have been set by seven EU member states: Estonia, the leader of the project, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Latvia and Spain.iMUGS is a cooperation between 13 parties: Milrem Robotics (project coordinator), GT Cyber Technologies, Safran Electronics & Defense, NEXTER Systems, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Diehl Defence, Bittium, Insta DefSec, (Un)Manned, dotOcean, Latvijas Mobilais Telefons, GMV Aerospace and Defence, and Royal Military Academy of Belgium.Milrem Robotics is the European leading robotics and autonomous systems developer. The company has two offices in Estonia, one in Sweden and Finland and shortly one in the Netherlands.Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems 2021 has more sponsors than ever before, in addition to a world-class speaker line up. Milrem Robotics will join 10 other Sponsors including: Cognata, Diehl Defence, Domo Tactical Communications, FLIR Systems, Idan Drive, QinetiQ, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Rheinmetall Canada, Rowden Technologies, and Safran Group.The event brochure is available to download at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/milrempr.Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems12th - 13th April 2021Virtual Conference: Online Access OnlySponsors and Exhibitors: Cognata, Diehl Defence, Domo Tactical Communications, FLIR Systems, Idan Drive, Milrem Robotics, QinetiQ, Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, Rheinmetall Canada, Rowden Technologies, and Safran GroupSMi Group offers direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/milrempr



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend