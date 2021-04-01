

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases The Knowledge Group Press Release

Receive press releases from The Knowledge Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Harvey Koning, Partner, Varnum LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s M&A Due Diligence Live Webcast

The Knowledge Group, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Harvey Koning, Partner, Varnum LLP will speak at its webcast entitled, “The Growing Importance of M&A Due Diligence: Latest Trends and Developments You Should Know.” This event is scheduled for April 26, 2021 at 3:00 pm (ET).

Jersey City, NJ, April 01, 2021 --(



About Harvey Koning



Harvey is a corporate partner in the Grand Rapids office of Varnum LLP, representing businesses and owners in mergers, acquisitions and capital raising. Harvey advises buyers and sellers in transactions with values ranging from a few million dollars to over $100 million. Representative clients include manufacturers, financial institutions and technology companies. Harvey assists clients with due diligence, letters of intent, purchase agreements, transaction structure, indemnity mechanisms, representation and warranty insurance, and overall management of the transaction process. Harvey’s practice also includes corporate governance, family businesses, international transactions, securities regulation and executive compensation.



About Varnum LLP



Varnum LLP is a leading Michigan law firm providing a broad range of legal services to meet the complex needs of its clients. For more than 130 years, clients have trusted Varnum for excellence, innovation and superior results in the delivery of legal services. With more than 180 attorneys in nine offices, Varnum serves as counsel to growing businesses and institutions throughout Michigan, the Midwest and nationally.



Abstract



Every year, new issues and strategies for merger and acquisition (M&A) due diligence continue to emerge. The COVID-19 pandemic created new challenges and further elevated the importance of effective due diligence. Dealmakers and their advisors need to be equipped with the knowledge and tools for effective diligence to complete great deals and avoid costly surprises. Effective M&A due diligence does not happen by accident. Dealmakers can learn and use best practices, strategies and tips to discover vital information essential to a successful acquisition.



In this CLE Webcast, mergers and acquisitions experts Joshua Butera of Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC and Harvey Koning of Varnum LLP will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of recent M&A due diligence trends and developments. They will offer a helpful guide in addressing common pitfalls in M&A transactions, especially in the post-COVID era. Speakers will also share best practices in implementing efficient M&A due diligence.



Key topics include:



M&A Due Diligence: Latest Trends and Developments

Impact of COVID-19

Practical Tips and Strategies

Outlook



About The Knowledge Group

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.



The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. Jersey City, NJ, April 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- For further details, please visit: https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/ma-due-diligence-cle/About Harvey KoningHarvey is a corporate partner in the Grand Rapids office of Varnum LLP, representing businesses and owners in mergers, acquisitions and capital raising. Harvey advises buyers and sellers in transactions with values ranging from a few million dollars to over $100 million. Representative clients include manufacturers, financial institutions and technology companies. Harvey assists clients with due diligence, letters of intent, purchase agreements, transaction structure, indemnity mechanisms, representation and warranty insurance, and overall management of the transaction process. Harvey’s practice also includes corporate governance, family businesses, international transactions, securities regulation and executive compensation.About Varnum LLPVarnum LLP is a leading Michigan law firm providing a broad range of legal services to meet the complex needs of its clients. For more than 130 years, clients have trusted Varnum for excellence, innovation and superior results in the delivery of legal services. With more than 180 attorneys in nine offices, Varnum serves as counsel to growing businesses and institutions throughout Michigan, the Midwest and nationally.AbstractEvery year, new issues and strategies for merger and acquisition (M&A) due diligence continue to emerge. The COVID-19 pandemic created new challenges and further elevated the importance of effective due diligence. Dealmakers and their advisors need to be equipped with the knowledge and tools for effective diligence to complete great deals and avoid costly surprises. Effective M&A due diligence does not happen by accident. Dealmakers can learn and use best practices, strategies and tips to discover vital information essential to a successful acquisition.In this CLE Webcast, mergers and acquisitions experts Joshua Butera of Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC and Harvey Koning of Varnum LLP will provide the audience with an in-depth analysis of recent M&A due diligence trends and developments. They will offer a helpful guide in addressing common pitfalls in M&A transactions, especially in the post-COVID era. Speakers will also share best practices in implementing efficient M&A due diligence.Key topics include:M&A Due Diligence: Latest Trends and DevelopmentsImpact of COVID-19Practical Tips and StrategiesOutlookAbout The Knowledge GroupFounded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else. Contact Information The Knowledge Group

Andrew Macleod

646-844-0200



www.theknowledgegroup.org



Click here to view the company profile of The Knowledge Group

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from The Knowledge Group