Redcat Partners with Zonos and United Parcel Service for Easy International Shipping

Redcat is now offering international shipping through Zonos and UPS.

Phoenix, AZ, April 01, 2021 --(



Redcat’s website determines the country you are located in based on your IP address. A little flag, shown in the lower right hand corner of the screen, should be the country flag where the customer wants to have the order shipped. If this is not the case and the wrong flag icon is being displayed, users can easily change the country by clicking on the current flag and then selecting the correct country from the list. Once the correct country has been selected, the redcatracing.com website will update to show pricing in the users local currency along with applicable service fees.



The Redcat Experience:

Redcat was founded in 2005 with the ambition of bringing people together and enhancing lives through our products. All of our practices are infused with our passion for automotive racing and R/C. Creating positive experiences with the product and brand is the driving force behind our innovations and vision.



About Zonos:

Zonos decodes cross borders with landed cost solutions for any size business. The company’s SaaS-based technology gives trade organizations, online marketplaces, ecommerce merchants, logistics providers and more the ability to simplify landed cost and international transactions. To learn more, visit www.zonos.com or contact Joshua Aikens at (435) 467-7755, or joshua@zonos.com.



Phoenix, AZ, April 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Redcat has partnered with Zonos and United Parcel Service so customers around the world can browse, shop and order Redcat products without having to guess the total landed cost of their purchase. International customers can see the total order cost, in their local currency, including all shipping costs, duties and taxes if applicable. All delivery fees are calculated on the fly so customers can quickly and easily see the total order costs.Redcat's website determines the country you are located in based on your IP address. A little flag, shown in the lower right hand corner of the screen, should be the country flag where the customer wants to have the order shipped. If this is not the case and the wrong flag icon is being displayed, users can easily change the country by clicking on the current flag and then selecting the correct country from the list. Once the correct country has been selected, the redcatracing.com website will update to show pricing in the users local currency along with applicable service fees.The Redcat Experience:Redcat was founded in 2005 with the ambition of bringing people together and enhancing lives through our products. All of our practices are infused with our passion for automotive racing and R/C. Creating positive experiences with the product and brand is the driving force behind our innovations and vision.About Zonos:Zonos decodes cross borders with landed cost solutions for any size business. The company's SaaS-based technology gives trade organizations, online marketplaces, ecommerce merchants, logistics providers and more the ability to simplify landed cost and international transactions. To learn more, visit www.zonos.com or contact Joshua Aikens at (435) 467-7755, or joshua@zonos.com. Contact Information Redcat RC

Mat Lemay

602-454-6445

www.redcatracing.com

Mat Lemay

602-454-6445



www.redcatracing.com



