Active Grow Releases Updated Horticulture Lighting Terms Page

Seattle, WA, April 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Active Grow, the sustainable horticultural lighting manufacturer, has released an updated Horticulture Lighting Terms page to help its customers make better-informed decisions when purchasing LED grow lights. Active Grow knows buying grow lights can be a confusing and daunting task, especially as horticultural lighting technology and research continues to evolve. As part of Active Grow's Grow Light Academy, the Horticulture Lighting Terms page provides customers with the latest terms and metrics to focus on when comparing and evaluating products. Visit the page to stay up to date on PAR, PBAR, PPF, PPE, PPFD, DLI and other advanced lighting concepts like Far-red wavelengths and the Emerson Effect. The Grow Light Academy also features additional educational resources including: Spectrum Analysis, Video Library, DLI Calculator and Grow Light Energy & Environmental Savings Calculator pages. To access Active Grow's Grow Light Academy visit here: https://www.activegrowled.com/grow-light-academy/.

About Active Grow

Active Grow LLC is a commercial grade horticultural lighting manufacturer based in Seattle, Washington. The company works directly with experienced growers to develop the next generation of horticultural lighting systems that are energy efficient and long-lasting alternatives to HPS, HID and fluorescent grow lamps. Active Grow LED lights feature the latest technological innovations to help growers increase their yields and maximize their production.

