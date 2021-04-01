PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Press Release

Receive press releases from Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger: By Email RSS Feeds:

Meals On Wheels for Kids Needs Volunteers in Tampa


Tampa, FL, April 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger (TBNEH), a tri-county leader in hunger relief, research, and program development, is in great need of volunteers to help pack and deliver Meals On Wheels for Kids (MOW4Kids) in Tampa each week. Packing boxes of food takes place at Community Stepping Stones (CSS) (1101 E River Cove St) and TC Delivers (7002 Parke E. Blvd.) in Tampa on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week. Deliveries occur on Mondays and Wednesdays out of CSS and Mort Elementary School (1806 E. Bearss Ave. East). Background checked volunteers drive their own vehicles to deliver shelf stable boxes of food and cold meal packs to children and families. Delivery begins at 10AM and routes take about 60 minutes to complete.

Sign up to volunteer now by visiting www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer.

The Network’s innovative MOW4Kids program, the first program of its kind, launched last March in response to COVID-19 school closures. MOW4Kids is an alternative option for kids that are not able to access meal distribution sites throughout the county; and/or kids that have difficulty accessing food pantries. The program relies on over 125 volunteers to help deliver lunchtime meals to children who are learning remotely and are at risk of going hungry.

To receive free meals delivered to your home, visit https://networktoendhunger.org/mow4kidstampabay/ or call (813) 344-5837.

The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org to help support the MOW4Kids program. A donation of just $20 will provide a week of Meals On Wheels for Kids deliveries to children in need. For additional information, please call the Network at (813) 344-5837.

About Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger
Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger is committed to ending hunger in Tampa Bay by bringing people together to find solutions that eliminate barriers, increase access and knowledge, and expand the amount of nutritious food available. TBNEH has over 350 members and serves a tri-county area, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. TBNEH is a 501(c)3 non-profit agency and relies on its community for support. www.NetworktoEndHunger.org
Contact Information
Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger
Lauren Vance
813-344-5837
Contact
networktoendhunger.org

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help