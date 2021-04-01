Meals On Wheels for Kids Needs Volunteers in Tampa

Press Releases Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger Press Release

Tampa, FL, April 01, 2021 --(



Sign up to volunteer now by visiting www.networktoendhunger.org/volunteer.



The Network’s innovative MOW4Kids program, the first program of its kind, launched last March in response to COVID-19 school closures. MOW4Kids is an alternative option for kids that are not able to access meal distribution sites throughout the county; and/or kids that have difficulty accessing food pantries. The program relies on over 125 volunteers to help deliver lunchtime meals to children who are learning remotely and are at risk of going hungry.



To receive free meals delivered to your home, visit https://networktoendhunger.org/mow4kidstampabay/ or call (813) 344-5837.



The Network is currently accepting donations at www.networktoendhunger.org to help support the MOW4Kids program. A donation of just $20 will provide a week of Meals On Wheels for Kids deliveries to children in need. For additional information, please call the Network at (813) 344-5837.



About Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger

Lauren Vance

813-344-5837



networktoendhunger.org



