Less Than Four Weeks to Go Until Small Satellites 2021

SMi Group Reports: There are less than four weeks remaining until the Small Satellites conference, taking place virtually on 26th – 27th April 2021.

London, United Kingdom, April 02, 2021 --(



The conference is being run at a time when nations around the world are developing their small satellites capability at pace, and governments and trans-national agencies must manage this changing domain.



This makes now a crucial time for military, government and industry alike to come together to consider best practise, regulatory principals, production and operational lessons learnt to effectively utilise this revolutionised resource.



Small Satellites 2021 will enable attendees to participate in this essential discussion, network virtually, and explore the small satellite revolution and its impact on future space.



With less than four weeks remaining, interested parties are urged to register as soon as possible at www.small-satellites.com/pr14prcom.



Key speaker highlights at the conference include:

1) "NASA's Small Spacecraft Technology Program: Pushing the Boundaries of Technology"

Presented by Mr Roger Hunter, Programme Manager, Small Spacecraft and Technology, NASA



2) "The UK's Approach to Small Satellite Development"

Presented by Mr Michael Rudd, Head of Telecommunications Strategy, UK Space Agency



3) "30 Years of Firsts: Pioneering the Small Satellites Revolution"

Presented by Mr Andrew Cawthorne, Director, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd



4) "Applications for Small & Cube Satellites"

Presented by Ms Charlene Jacka, Branch Chief Engineer, Air Force Research Lab / Space Vehicle Directorate



5) "Portugal Space 2030 - A Strategy for Research, Innovation and Growth"

Presented by Mr Ricardo Conde, President, Portuguese Space Agency



6) "Driving Go Fast Efforts Across the Enterprise"

Presented by Captain Jacob Singleton, Space Innovation Lead, CIS Division, DSTL/US Space Force and Mr Rich Burchfield, Executive Director, Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation



The full speaker line-up and conference agenda can be viewed online at www.small-satellites.com/pr14prcom.



Attendees will also benefit from SMi Group’s Virtual Conference Portal. They will be able to create a profile, connect with other attendees, ask questions in sessions openly or anonymously, download presentations and promotional materials, access the portal up to 2 months after the event, schedule meetings with sponsors, and visit virtual exhibition stands throughout the day - all from the comfort of their own home.



Small Satellites Conference

26th – 27th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by CONTEC and Desktop Engineering



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6168, amalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



www.small-satellites.com/pr14prcom



