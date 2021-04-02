Just Four Weeks to Go Until Military Space Situational Awareness 2021

London, United Kingdom, April 02, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- SMi Group are delighted to announce that the 16th annual Military Space Situational Awareness conference will convene virtually in just four weeks’ time on 28th – 29th April 2021.
As the orbital environment becomes ever more congested and contested, the need for effective Situational Awareness to support space operations has become increasingly important.
This makes now a crucial time for military, government and industry alike to come together to discuss how we can build a collaborative approach to space management, as well as how we must balance operational necessity with responsible use of space.
With just four weeks remaining, interested parties are urged to register for the event as soon as possible: www.military-space.com/pr6prcom.
Attendees of Military Space Situational Awareness 2021 will be able to participate in this essential discussion, network virtually, and explore the future of sustainable use of space.
Key highlights include
· Hearing from senior military and civil officials on the latest solutions being implemented to enhance the security of space assets through domain awareness.
· Listening to exclusive briefings from USSF, RAF, UKSA and leading international SSA programmes.
· Examining key issues such as space surveillance and tracking, the US Space Force's approach to SSA, the impact of new mega-constellations, space security, and international partnerships in space.
· Discussing how best government and industry can manage further space congestion through policy implementation, best practices and international partnerships, to ensure future sustainable use of space.
Attendees will benefit from SMi Group’s Virtual Conference Portal. They will be able to create a profile, connect with other attendees, ask questions in sessions openly or anonymously, download presentations and promotional materials, access the portal up to 2 months after the event, schedule meetings with sponsors, and visit virtual exhibition stands throughout the day - all from the comfort of their own home.
The full agenda, speaker line-up and brochure can be viewed online at www.military-space.com/pr6prcom
Military Space Situational Awareness 2021
28th – 29th April 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Lead Sponsor: ExoAnalytic Solutions
Sponsors & Exhibitors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris, NorthStar and Share My Space
For sponsorship enquiries contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0)207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries contact Lauren Pears on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or Lpears@smi-online.co.uk
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.