Announcing the Release of “Tantra, Mantra and Yantra of Sri Vidya” by Bestselling Indian Author Vinita Rashinkar

Dusseldorf, Germany, April 02, 2021



Spiritual practice in Hinduism aims at seeking freedom from suffering and entails some degree of withdrawal from the material world. Sri Vidya, on the other hand offers the promise of both worldly pleasures and material gain (which means it can be practiced alongside a modern-day lifestyle) while keeping eternal solace /liberation as its ultimate goal.



Studying Sri Vidya requires an understanding of many of the core principles of Hinduism. The book covers about diverse subjects such as Shaktism, Kundalini, Chakras, Karma, Sankhya and Yoga philosophies before embarking on the detailed discussion of Tantra, Mantra and Yantra. A study of Tantra enables the reader to establish the context, understand historical antecedents and also some of the philosophical concepts that get further clarified before exploring the more esoteric planes of the use of sound (Mantra) at both its gross and subtle levels and eventually seek the meaning of the Yantra, its formation, significance and power.



"Sri Vidya begins where the current understanding of quantum physics ends," say scholars about the mysterious and esoteric discipline that constitutes a major part of the Hindu school of thought called Tantra. Sri Vidya is an ancient, systematic study that helps bring about the unfoldment of shakti - that inherent power which lies dormant at the core of our being, holding the key to both worldly and spiritual success. The Sri Vidya tradition aims to awaken this power by combining elements of knowledge, devotion and ritual. In the Tantra tradition, the pursuit of enlightenment through Srividya practice is considered the pinnacle of human achievement.

Contact Information
SCYF
Vinita Rashinkar
+918971514728
www.srichakrayantrafoundation.com

Vinita Rashinkar

+918971514728



www.srichakrayantrafoundation.com



