

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases M3Linked Press Release

Receive press releases from M3Linked: By Email RSS Feeds: Virtual Business Connection Platform M3Linked(TM) Announces Franchise Expansion Into Dallas

M3Linked CEO Steven Nelick announced a new franchise in Dallas with entrepreneurs Joe Beck and Abby Beck launching April 1, 2021. M3Linked is where business owners and entrepreneurs can connect, energize and grow priceless contacts and deep, collaborative business relationships.





Joe's professional career spans over 30 years and includes sales and leadership positions with Fortune 100 companies, an Inc. 500 Top 10 organization, and various start-ups. Joe's passion for business development, personal growth, public speaking, and business connections has led to his involvement in the successful launch of businesses across multiple industry lines. Joe has trained, coached and mentored thousands of individuals and business owners in one-on-one, team and group settings. Joe co-founded TR Business Advisors, a nationwide strategic business advisory firm with his wife, Abby Beck.



Abby got her career start in London's money market. Loving the London Interbank market's excitement, she rose through the ranks to hold an FCIB and became the first female Chief Trader in London. Later, following a move to the United States, she became a foreign exchange broker and Senior VP for one of the larger Wall Street firms. As an International Trader and speaker traveling extensively between Europe and the United States, Abby mentored many industry leaders.



"Dallas's diverse entrepreneurial market is an ideal location for an M3Linked community," said Nelick. "The Becks bring vast connections and experience to our members across the country and add incredible value to the Dallas business community."



M3Linked was named one of 20 Brands to watch by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. To learn more about M3Linked franchise opportunities, visit M3Linked.com. Dallas, TX, April 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- M3Linked CEO Steven Nelick announced a new franchise in Dallas with entrepreneurs Joe Beck and Abby Beck. M3Linked is where business owners and entrepreneurs can connect, energize and grow priceless contacts and deep, collaborative business relationships. M3Linked disrupts the networking industry through its virtual approach on its own customized weekly meeting platform in business communities throughout the United States. It will soon be offering in-person and hybrid events when COVID restrictions allow.Joe's professional career spans over 30 years and includes sales and leadership positions with Fortune 100 companies, an Inc. 500 Top 10 organization, and various start-ups. Joe's passion for business development, personal growth, public speaking, and business connections has led to his involvement in the successful launch of businesses across multiple industry lines. Joe has trained, coached and mentored thousands of individuals and business owners in one-on-one, team and group settings. Joe co-founded TR Business Advisors, a nationwide strategic business advisory firm with his wife, Abby Beck.Abby got her career start in London's money market. Loving the London Interbank market's excitement, she rose through the ranks to hold an FCIB and became the first female Chief Trader in London. Later, following a move to the United States, she became a foreign exchange broker and Senior VP for one of the larger Wall Street firms. As an International Trader and speaker traveling extensively between Europe and the United States, Abby mentored many industry leaders."Dallas's diverse entrepreneurial market is an ideal location for an M3Linked community," said Nelick. "The Becks bring vast connections and experience to our members across the country and add incredible value to the Dallas business community."M3Linked was named one of 20 Brands to watch by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. To learn more about M3Linked franchise opportunities, visit M3Linked.com. Contact Information M3Linked

Tina Fleming

248-613-3898



www.m3linked.com



Click here to view the company profile of M3Linked

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from M3Linked