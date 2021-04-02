The Latest Updates on the US DoD's Land Robotics Programmes Presented at Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group Reports: Key US military briefings on the development and procurement of new combat vehicles to take place at the virtual conference in June.

For those interested in attending the event, it is only $499 for international military and government attendees, $999 for commercial companies, and free for US DoD. Register at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr3.



Earlier this year, it was announced that the US Army's Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross-Functional Team (NGCV CFT), has received the new Robotic Combat Vehicle in M (Medium) variant, which is part of their Next Generation Combat Vehicle program. *



For this reason, a key topic of discussion this year will be "Enhancing Ground Combat Lethality with Unmanned Combat Systems," with sessions from the US Army Futures Command and US Army, discussing the development and procurement of new combat vehicles, including the Robot Combat Vehicle and the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle.



Major Cory Wallace, RCV Requirements Officer, Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command will be giving a briefing on "Unmanned Ground Vehicles and Robotic Combat Vehicles – Campaign of Learning and Requirements Update," covering:



- Recent Observations from Live and - Virtual Experiments

- Requirements Update

- Future Experiments

- Robotic Warfare Concept Update



Colonel Jeffrey Jurand, PM Maneuver Combat Systems, PEO Ground Combat Systems, US Army will be presenting on "The New Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle Program - Planned Capabilities and Acquisition Strategies," discussing:



- An outline of the unmanned capabilities for the OMFV Platform

- Testing and evaluation methods to develop the next state-of-the-art unmanned fighting vehicle

- A timeline for future integration and deployment for the project

- A word on sustainable acquisition practices and integrating new technologies into modern fighting systems



The full speaker line-up, agenda and brochure are available at http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr3.



Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems USA

June 21-22 June 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

All presentation timings reflect US Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

Gold Sponsor: FLIR Systems

Sponsor: Rowden Technologies



SMi Group offers direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.roboticsautonomous-usa.com/pr3



