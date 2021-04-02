Press Releases iGrafx Press Release

Receive press releases from iGrafx: By Email RSS Feeds: iGrafx is Now Part of the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Program for Enterprise Business Process Analysis

The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First Signals Technology Providers Who Have Pledged at an Organization-level to Provide the Opportunity to Leave a Review to All Applicable Customers.

Tualatin, OR, April 02, 2021 --(



“We believe that being a Customer First participant represents the commitment we have to our customers to provide a world class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it,” said Ed Maddock, Chief Evangelist of iGrafx. “We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap to meet the needs of our customers and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights.”



Disclaimer:

The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program constitutes an organization's commitment to solicit reviews from its customers using programmatic sourcing strategies and best practices. They neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.



About iGrafx:

iGrafx believes that process is at the center of everything. Their Business Transformation Platform turns your processes into a portfolio of valuable assets and delivers the power of Process Knowledge by providing with the most collaborative & comprehensive platform for process mapping, modeling, discovery & analysis, along with support for RPA & workflow automation, customer journey, governance, risk, compliance, and performance management. Our solutions are available as SaaS and private cloud deployment and are the most scalable, currently supporting the largest global enterprises. www.igrafx.com Tualatin, OR, April 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- iGrafx, a leading provider of Enterprise Business Process Analysis solutions, is excited to share that they have joined the Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program for their Business Transformation Platform in the Enterprise Business Process Analysis market. Gartner defines Enterprise Business Process Analysis as the discipline of business and process modeling aimed at transforming and improving business performance with an emphasis on cross-viewpoint, cross-function analysis, and strategic and operational decision support. EBPA tools are of interest to business architects, enterprise architects, process architects, process analysts and process owners looking to understand and improve their process-related outcomes. Unlike more-traditional BPA tools, EBPA tools support the professional modeling community (process architects and process analysts) and the rank-and-file workforce, as part of the move toward democratization of process improvement, and knowledge discovery and dissemination. Furthermore, it extends its reach toward supporting the business in trying to crack the “strategy to execution” dilemma. EBPA is the practical implementation of “BPA for the masses” and “BPA for the business.”“We believe that being a Customer First participant represents the commitment we have to our customers to provide a world class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it,” said Ed Maddock, Chief Evangelist of iGrafx. “We continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap to meet the needs of our customers and are grateful for the feedback they share with us on Gartner Peer Insights.”Disclaimer:The Gartner Peer Insights Customer First program constitutes an organization's commitment to solicit reviews from its customers using programmatic sourcing strategies and best practices. They neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.About iGrafx:iGrafx believes that process is at the center of everything. Their Business Transformation Platform turns your processes into a portfolio of valuable assets and delivers the power of Process Knowledge by providing with the most collaborative & comprehensive platform for process mapping, modeling, discovery & analysis, along with support for RPA & workflow automation, customer journey, governance, risk, compliance, and performance management. Our solutions are available as SaaS and private cloud deployment and are the most scalable, currently supporting the largest global enterprises. www.igrafx.com Contact Information iGrafx

Robert Thacker

503-404-6050



www.igrafx.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from iGrafx