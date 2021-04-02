CEO of Red Metric, Daniel Vaswani, Releases Video Discussing How a DUI Can Lead to Bad Credit

The CEO of Red Metric, Daniel Vaswani, released a new video on YouTube discussing the effect a DUI charge may have on one's credit. Red Metric is a criminal defense law firm with offices in Hayward, Oakland, San Jose, Manteca, and Walnut Creek that focuses on DUI, domestic violence, theft, larceny, gun charges, drug charges and all criminal matters.

Hayward, CA, April 02, 2021 --(



“In order to satisfy the terms that come along with your DUI, you can incur some debt. Now if you are to incur some debt and not pay that debt - that can actually affect your credit score. That means for example, using your credit card to pay for your DUI school and not paying back that credit card, that can affect your credit score.”



It’s easy to see that getting a DUI can be a life changing experience, with potential long term consequences. The incident itself can be hard to deal with, but it can also hit your wallet hard.



Mr. Vaswani discusses costs on top of DUI school, “Let’s say you have to pay for SR-22 insurance, the same applies. If you have to pay for the insurance and you don’t pay the bill, that can affect your credit score.”



It doesn’t stop there. “Also, there are sometimes fines and fees from the courts.”



With the potential costs of being convicted for driving under the influence, it makes sense to hire a lawyer and try to get the charges dropped, or at least accept a plea to a lesser charge to avoid the exorbitant costs of a DUI.



Mr. Vaswani is a criminal defense attorney who’s firm focuses on DUI matters. A quick glance at the other videos he has released on YouTube and it’s easy to see he has a thorough, well-updated understanding of California laws- especially those pertaining to driving under the influence.



Watch the full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqgzTBLwkNE&ab_channel=RedMetricLaw



To get in touch with Red Metric Law:

-Call 1-8338-NO-JAIL

-Email info@redmetric.com

-Visit www.RedMetric.com



Red Metric Law Office Locations:



-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541



-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607



-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336



-San Jose Office: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110



-Walnut Creek Office: 800 S Broadway Suite 209, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Hayward, CA, April 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Getting a DUI in and of itself is a very stressful experience. After dealing with police officers, and possibly a stint in jail, one must deal with the DMV and criminal charges. But it may get worse- lead attorney Daniel Vaswani discusses how getting a DUI can lead to a lower credit score.“In order to satisfy the terms that come along with your DUI, you can incur some debt. Now if you are to incur some debt and not pay that debt - that can actually affect your credit score. That means for example, using your credit card to pay for your DUI school and not paying back that credit card, that can affect your credit score.”It’s easy to see that getting a DUI can be a life changing experience, with potential long term consequences. The incident itself can be hard to deal with, but it can also hit your wallet hard.Mr. Vaswani discusses costs on top of DUI school, “Let’s say you have to pay for SR-22 insurance, the same applies. If you have to pay for the insurance and you don’t pay the bill, that can affect your credit score.”It doesn’t stop there. “Also, there are sometimes fines and fees from the courts.”With the potential costs of being convicted for driving under the influence, it makes sense to hire a lawyer and try to get the charges dropped, or at least accept a plea to a lesser charge to avoid the exorbitant costs of a DUI.Mr. Vaswani is a criminal defense attorney who’s firm focuses on DUI matters. A quick glance at the other videos he has released on YouTube and it’s easy to see he has a thorough, well-updated understanding of California laws- especially those pertaining to driving under the influence.Watch the full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqgzTBLwkNE&ab_channel=RedMetricLawTo get in touch with Red Metric Law:-Call 1-8338-NO-JAIL-Email info@redmetric.com-Visit www.RedMetric.comRed Metric Law Office Locations:-Hayward Office: 22544 Main Street, Hayward, California 94541-Oakland Office: 420 3rd Street, Suite 250, Oakland, California 94607-Manteca Office: 1463 Moffat Blvd., Suite 9B, Manteca, CA 95336-San Jose Office: 333 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110-Walnut Creek Office: 800 S Broadway Suite 209, Walnut Creek, CA 94596