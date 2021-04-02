LearningEnglishFaster.com Offers a Unique Program of English Learning Methods Based on Stories

Press Releases Learning English Faster Press Release

San Sebastian, PR, April 02, 2021



Learning English Faster has invented a method of learning that is as natural as the way that children learn languages. Without all the hassle of learning and memorizing grammar and vast vocabulary, this method allows individuals to learn the language through the context found in stories. Our brains are naturally wired to do this by connecting common verbal phrases and patterns to this context.



Learning English Faster offers two complete conversational courses based on famous American classics by Mark Twain. There is a Facebook group where the learners can meet and interact with others who are also learning to speak English. Additionally, the program has a free weekly podcast episode every Wednesday. In the free ESL conversational English podcast, short stories are used to help the brain learn naturally by painting a vivid picture in the mind. In intervals, learners are asked questions so that they can answer and practice their speaking ability in a way that simulates a conversation.



Learning English Faster is founded by Dr. David Raczynski, who is originally from Chicago, Illinois. Now based in Puerto Rico, he had a bad experience while learning Spanish. That incident drove him to help people who are trying to learn English in a way that actually works. This program has helped many students to learn how to speak English more efficiently. For more information, visit the website:

