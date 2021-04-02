New Wi-Fi Modbus Data Concentrator, MDC-211-WF, from ICP DAS USA

Press Releases ICP DAS USA Press Release

ICP DAS USA announces the release of the wireless Modbus RTU data concentrator, MDC-211-WF.

Lomita, CA, April 02, 2021 --(



MDC-211-WF reads the data on connected Modbus RTU devices according to the user-defined command table then integrates the data from different Modbus RTU devices, concentrating all the data onto one device. The remote Ethernet host can then connect to MDC-211-WF over wired Ethernet or Wi-Fi to access the data from multiple Modbus RTU devices from one network location.



This device centralizes Modbus data management, making it easier to establish a stable remote monitoring system; it reduces the Ethernet network traffic load, and enhances system efficiency.



MDC-211-WF Modbus data concentrator is perfect for working with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. With a few simple settings, the data concentrator makes it easy to link distributed Modbus RTU devices with the Ethernet control network, a simple solution that users can employt to establish a remote monitoring control system quickly.



ICP DAS USA is a manufacturer of cutting edge industrial automation and control hardware and software. It offers a broad range of flexible and cost-effective total solutions for various industries, including energy and power, factory and machine, agriculture, aerospace, oil and gas, etc. Its products range from M2M and "Internet of Things" (IoT) controllers and protocol converters to remote data acquisition I/O modules, supporting a wide range of protocols. Want to learn more? Visit their website www.icpdas-usa.com or call them at 1-310- 517-9888. You can also reach our email at sales@icpdas-usa.com. They are available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST.

Colin McLeod

1-310-517-9888



http://www.icpdas-usa.com



