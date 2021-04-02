Houston-Based Software Solutions Firm Intensifire Media Opens 50 Offices – One in Every State – as Rapid Growth Continues

Press Releases Intensifire Media Press Release

Houston, TX, April 02, 2021 --(



“We’ve secured a multitude projects since the start of the year from early stage companies to medium-sized companies across every state in the nation not just Houston,” said Joe Vasquez, CEO at Intensifire Media. “Opening a virtual office in every state signals that we can build software, web and mobile app solutions no matter where your business is located.”



Intensifire Media focuses on providing custom cloud-based software or platform-as-a-service solutions, website and e-commerce design, Power Platform integration, blockchain technology and mobile app development for iOS and Android, for early stage ventures, solo practitioners, small business owners and medium-sized enterprises.



Most recently, they launched MySurgeon, a web-based platform with corresponding iPhone and Android apps, designed for operating room professionals and surgical team members to ensure they have the most updated preference cards to assist surgeons perform procedures. They are currently in the process of updating the Android version of MySurgeon.



The company is also currently offering the recently self-employed a search-optimized, responsive website for free for a limited time on a first-come, first serve basis, so they can have a professional-looking website and help build their presence online.



“Kidding aside, many individuals who have become unemployed are starting their own businesses but have no funds and time to design their own websites and they soon find out that using a Do-It-Yourself platform isn’t really as easy as it looks,” added Joe. “Thankfully, we are in a place where we can afford to help them get started no matter where they live.”



About Intensifire Media



Based in Houston, Texas, Intensifire Media is a custom software, website and mobile app design, development and demand-generation company comprised of experienced back-end, front-end and full stack developers. The company provides end-to-end custom software and web solutions for start-up, small and midsize companies.



Unlike other traditional software solutions firms, Intensifire Media also offers product launch marketing services through its sister company, VASQ PR, one of Houston’s top 12 PR and digital marketing agencies.



Jay Victorino

832-543-8777



https://intensifiremedia.com



