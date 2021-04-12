Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lesa Marie Press Release

Receive press releases from Lesa Marie: By Email RSS Feeds: Lesa Marie Launches a New Kind of Cruelty Free Magnetic Eyelashes for Australian Beauties

Gold Coast, Australia, April 12, 2021 --(



Unlike other magnetic eyelashes extensions, these are cruelty free mink lashes that come with a promise of superior quality and appeal to all folks who prefer vegan products. Reportedly, there are two distinct collections, namely Sunlight and Moonlight.



The Sunlight range is directed towards all those who are looking for a more natural-looking magnetic eyelashes extension that can be easily paired alongside other makeup and dress wear. It's quite natural for companies to come up with such products, given the fact that there is a great deal of demand in recent times for eyelashes that can be worn at work and after work, across parties and other occasions. The company, in its constant endeavor to create natural products, has resorted to using premium cruelty-free cotton and mink fur bands keeping in mind the comfortability factor.



The Moonlight collection of magnetic eyelashes extensions is designed to cater to customers who prefer a more glamorous look. Speaking at the unveiling event, the company spokesperson explained how the Moonlight range of eyelash extensions is directed towards all those who are looking for products that can be a perfect pick for any social gathering, parties, events, and other places. What makes this particular range different from the other is its extremely feathery feel and choice of round or cat eyelash types. Also, they are reportedly fuller and thicker compared to the Sunlight range.



“At Lesa Marie, we always give prime importance to quality. Every single magnetic extension is vegan & cruelty free lashes that have been tested for supreme quality and zero after wear effects,” said a company spokesperson to the media at the launch.



Keeping in line with the fashion trends in vogue, the demand for magnetic eyelashes extensions is on the rise. Reportedly, in Australia itself, one gets to witness a seamless demand for professional magnetic eyelashes artists to help people deck up for special occasions. As such, the launch of Lesa Marie’s latest Sunlight and Moonlight range is expected to hugely cater to the market demand. Also, given the fact that they are cruelty free mink lashes, it will add to its delightful list of reasons besides quality and aggressive pricing.



About Lesa Marie

As a company, Lesa Marie is focused to deliver a range of word class and revolutionary products range that



Uses faux mink hair as cruelty free mink lashes.



Focuses on incorporating the goodness of innovation across products that are often missing from brick and mortar establishments.



For more info, visit www.lesamarie.com Gold Coast, Australia, April 12, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With a vision to introduce a range of extraordinary products for Australian beauties, Lesa Marie today unveiled their latest collection of magnetic eyelashes extensions geared towards both regular as well as party wear.Unlike other magnetic eyelashes extensions, these are cruelty free mink lashes that come with a promise of superior quality and appeal to all folks who prefer vegan products. Reportedly, there are two distinct collections, namely Sunlight and Moonlight.The Sunlight range is directed towards all those who are looking for a more natural-looking magnetic eyelashes extension that can be easily paired alongside other makeup and dress wear. It's quite natural for companies to come up with such products, given the fact that there is a great deal of demand in recent times for eyelashes that can be worn at work and after work, across parties and other occasions. The company, in its constant endeavor to create natural products, has resorted to using premium cruelty-free cotton and mink fur bands keeping in mind the comfortability factor.The Moonlight collection of magnetic eyelashes extensions is designed to cater to customers who prefer a more glamorous look. Speaking at the unveiling event, the company spokesperson explained how the Moonlight range of eyelash extensions is directed towards all those who are looking for products that can be a perfect pick for any social gathering, parties, events, and other places. What makes this particular range different from the other is its extremely feathery feel and choice of round or cat eyelash types. Also, they are reportedly fuller and thicker compared to the Sunlight range.“At Lesa Marie, we always give prime importance to quality. Every single magnetic extension is vegan & cruelty free lashes that have been tested for supreme quality and zero after wear effects,” said a company spokesperson to the media at the launch.Keeping in line with the fashion trends in vogue, the demand for magnetic eyelashes extensions is on the rise. Reportedly, in Australia itself, one gets to witness a seamless demand for professional magnetic eyelashes artists to help people deck up for special occasions. As such, the launch of Lesa Marie’s latest Sunlight and Moonlight range is expected to hugely cater to the market demand. Also, given the fact that they are cruelty free mink lashes, it will add to its delightful list of reasons besides quality and aggressive pricing.About Lesa MarieAs a company, Lesa Marie is focused to deliver a range of word class and revolutionary products range thatUses faux mink hair as cruelty free mink lashes.Focuses on incorporating the goodness of innovation across products that are often missing from brick and mortar establishments.For more info, visit www.lesamarie.com Contact Information Lesa Marie

+61475937745



https://www.lesamarie.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Lesa Marie Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend