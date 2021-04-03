Lerandeau & Lerandeau is Now Helping 18+ Child Support Cases

Press Releases Lerandeau & Lerandeau, LLP Press Release

Fresno, CA, April 03, 2021 --(



Fresno’s leading family law firm, Lerandeau and Lerandeau Divorce & Family Law attorneys, handles cases that involve children above the age of 18 where child support is awarded. They help parents arrange to receive child support when they have children who have special needs until the individual is able to be self supporting. Parents may also come to an agreement on child support payments up to a certain age. In this instance it is not be required by the courts, but it will still be upheld if an agreement is reached.



Lerandeau and Lerandeau also work with individuals who are still owed child support passed the child turning 18. In this instance, child support arrears are still payable and a



Most people think that child support is only paid until a child reaches the legal age of 18. However, it may come as a surprise to learn that there are several situations in which child support can be awarded even when the child in question is over the age of 18. This will vary depending on the circumstances, so having an expert that is knowledgeable in California child support law is highly beneficial.

Fresno's leading family law firm, Lerandeau and Lerandeau Divorce & Family Law attorneys, handles cases that involve children above the age of 18 where child support is awarded. They help parents arrange to receive child support when they have children who have special needs until the individual is able to be self supporting. Parents may also come to an agreement on child support payments up to a certain age. In this instance it is not be required by the courts, but it will still be upheld if an agreement is reached.

Lerandeau and Lerandeau also work with individuals who are still owed child support passed the child turning 18. In this instance, child support arrears are still payable and a child support attorney can help collect any of the remaining balance that is owed. The remaining balance is still enforceable, so it is entirely possible to receive any past due child support payments even if the child has already reached the age of 18.

There's no family law case that is too big or small for Lerandeau and Lerandeau Divorce & Family Law attorneys. Their attorneys work with cases involving a wide variety of family issues, so do not hesitate to reach out for assistance and a consultation as soon as it is needed to avoid any unnecessary frustration or errors.

