Steve Muehler – Insurance to begin Operations in California on May 3rd, 2021

)-- Steve Muehler, the Managing Member of “Steve Muehler – Insurance”, has received its Insurance License from the California Department of Insurance and will begin its California Insurance Brokerage operations on Monday, May 3rd 2021.
According to Steve Muehler, “California accounts for almost $350 Billion USD of the United States $1.4 Billion USD estimated total insurance premiums, so California is the best launching point of what will grow to be a 50-State Insurance operation. While many of the insurance firms are focused on the whole ‘online quotes’ game, we are going to be focused on the mixing ‘online applications’ with ‘customized insurance products’ to ensure the right coverage for the best price.”
The Firm has established three websites for its California Insurance operations, and those can be found at www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com (family & small business); www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance (Large Businesses & Corporations); and www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com (for Annuities).
New Source: Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC