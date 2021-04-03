Steve Muehler – Insurance to begin Operations in California on May 3rd, 2021

Press Releases Steve Muehler Press Release

Steve Muehler today announced that “Steve Muehler – Insurance” has received approval from the State of California and will begin Insurance Operations in California on May 3rd, 2021.

According to Steve Muehler, “California accounts for almost $350 Billion USD of the United States $1.4 Billion USD estimated total insurance premiums, so California is the best launching point of what will grow to be a 50-State Insurance operation. While many of the insurance firms are focused on the whole ‘online quotes’ game, we are going to be focused on the mixing ‘online applications’ with ‘customized insurance products’ to ensure the right coverage for the best price.”



The Firm has established three websites for its California Insurance operations, and those can be found at www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com (family & small business); www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance (Large Businesses & Corporations); and www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com (for Annuities).



About Steve Muehler Portfolio of Companies (Steve Muehler Holdings, LLC):

Steve Muehler – Paralegal: www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com

Steve Muehler – Investment Banking: www.SteveMuehlerSecurities.com

Steve Muehler – Annuities: www.SteveMuehlerAnnuities.com

Steve Muehler – Debt Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerDebtCapital.com

Steve Muehler – Equity Capital Markets: www.SteveMuehlerEquityCapital.com

Steve Muehler – Real Estate Loans: www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com

Steve Muehler – Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerInsurance.com

Steve Muehler – Commercial Insurance: www.SteveMuehlerCommercialInsurance.com

Steve Muehler – EquityLock Residential: www.EquityLockResidential.com

Steve Muehler – EquityLock Commercial: www.EquityLockCommercial.com



About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:

Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com

Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler

AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler



All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.



Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member

877-259-8066



www.PPMSecurities.com



