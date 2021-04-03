Press Releases American Association for Medicare Supplement... Press Release

Receive press releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance: By Email RSS Feeds: Medicare Supplement Insurance Conference Early Registration Ends Soon, Reports AAMSI

Los Angeles, CA, April 03, 2021 --(



"The early registration rate of $400 will increase to $650 soon," announced Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director and organizer of the industry conference. The industry conference takes place September 8-10, 2021 at the Schaumburg, IL Convention Center located a few miles from O'Hare International Airport.



"The Medicare insurance industry keeps growing and changing as does the industry conference," Slome notes. "This year we've filled a 30,000 square foot exhibit hall with 134 booth spaces, significantly larger than any prior year. Plus, we have planned an all new program taking into account how COVID has impacted the Medicare insurance world."



The industry conference brings together over a thousand Medicare insurance professionals. As part of the event, the Association offers a completely free day that consists of sales sessions and no-cost access to the industry's exhibit hall.



Details for the 2021 conference are posted on the Association's website. To learn more go to www.medicaresupp.org/2021 or call 818-597-3205.



The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is an advocacy and informational organization. The national Medigap organization also hosts the nation's leading Find A Local Medicare Agent online directory, conducts and publishes studies and supports insurance professionals. Los Angeles, CA, April 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Early registration discounts for the National Medicare Supplement Insurance Summit are set to end April 15, reports the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI)."The early registration rate of $400 will increase to $650 soon," announced Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director and organizer of the industry conference. The industry conference takes place September 8-10, 2021 at the Schaumburg, IL Convention Center located a few miles from O'Hare International Airport."The Medicare insurance industry keeps growing and changing as does the industry conference," Slome notes. "This year we've filled a 30,000 square foot exhibit hall with 134 booth spaces, significantly larger than any prior year. Plus, we have planned an all new program taking into account how COVID has impacted the Medicare insurance world."The industry conference brings together over a thousand Medicare insurance professionals. As part of the event, the Association offers a completely free day that consists of sales sessions and no-cost access to the industry's exhibit hall.Details for the 2021 conference are posted on the Association's website. To learn more go to www.medicaresupp.org/2021 or call 818-597-3205.The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is an advocacy and informational organization. The national Medigap organization also hosts the nation's leading Find A Local Medicare Agent online directory, conducts and publishes studies and supports insurance professionals. Contact Information American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance

Jesse R. Slome

818-597-3205



www.medicaresupp.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance