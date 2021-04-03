Infosec Selected as SC Media 2021 Excellence Award Finalist

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases InfoSec Institutes Press Release

Infosec Skills singled out for hands-on cyber ranges and projects.

Madison, WI, April 03, 2021 --



“We are proud to be named a SC Awards finalist for IT security education,” said Jack Koziol, Infosec CEO and founder. "Our team is committed to providing the most personalized, hands-on security and IT education platform - helping cyber professionals develop the skills to outpace today’s rapid technology change while advancing their own careers. Infosec Skill's cyber ranges and interactive learning experience equip security pros with the know-how and confidence to outsmart cybercrime.”



Now in its 24th year, SC Awards is recognized as the industry gold standard of accomplishment for cybersecurity professionals, products and services. Winners in the Excellence category are determined by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry. The Excellence Awards honor the professionals, products and services that have proven to be the best in the industry for protecting today’s corporate world from an array of risks and threats.



“The last year tested security professionals perhaps more than any in history,” said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media and editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. “A pandemic forced a fast transition to remote working and inspired a wave of new, sophisticated attacks, and the impact of a supply chain breach reverberated across public and private sectors. The ability for organizations big and small to turn to security partners to help address this mountain of unexpected risk was and remains critical. This year’s SC Awards finalists, all of which faced many of the same unprecedented challenges, proved their commitment to both customers and the community at large.”



The 2021 SC Awards will feature an extended and expanded celebration, honoring finalists and winners through comprehensive promotion across SC Media’s full range of digital, social and editorial channels.



About Infosec

Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge, skills and confidence to outsmart cybercrime. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and more than 5 million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training.



About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance’s gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.



About CyberRisk Alliance

Megan Sawle

708-689-0131



infosecinstitute.com



