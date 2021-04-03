Vending Veteran Mark Minaglia Joins AVS Companies

Press Releases AVS Companies Press Release

AVS Companies (AVS) is a distributor of amusement, gaming and vending equipment headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL. Founded in Chicago in 1971, AVS has established itself as the preeminent full-service gaming, amusement and vending distributor in the US for 50 years with offices in Illinois, Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin. AVS offers a complete range of services to their customers and the manufacturers they represent, from the sale of equipment and parts to comprehensive repair and refurbishing. More information on AVS is available at www.avscompanies.com or www.facebook.com/avscompanies. Elk Grove Village, IL, April 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Mark Minaglia has joined AVS Companies as the Vending Sales Manager at the Elk Grove Village, IL office. With over 25 years’ experience in route operations and sales, Minaglia brings a unique perspective and ability to assist customers in achieving success.“The knowledge Mark can share from his years in route operations will provide our customers valuable insight in equipment selection and best practices,” said Tom Vogt, AVS’ VP of Vending Division. “He has been in their shoes and is not just focused on selling equipment but also helping them build successful routes.”Mark attended Winona State University and has grown up in the vending industry working at his family-owned company, Rainbow Refreshments, Inc, and most recently, Absolute Vending Services. He lives in Algonquin with his wife and three sons. Mark can be reached at (847) 439-9400.About AVS Companies:AVS Companies (AVS) is a distributor of amusement, gaming and vending equipment headquartered in Elk Grove Village, IL. Founded in Chicago in 1971, AVS has established itself as the preeminent full-service gaming, amusement and vending distributor in the US for 50 years with offices in Illinois, Minnesota, Texas and Wisconsin. AVS offers a complete range of services to their customers and the manufacturers they represent, from the sale of equipment and parts to comprehensive repair and refurbishing. More information on AVS is available at www.avscompanies.com or www.facebook.com/avscompanies. Contact Information AVS Companies

Cortney Kinzler

847-439-9400



avscompanies.com



