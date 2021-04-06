PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Purpose Is Life, Inc.

Message from "Purpose Is Life" Founder and CEO


First Quarter Message from the Founder and CEO of Purpose Is Life, Inc.

Washington, DC, April 06, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Read the first quarter message released this month from CEO and Founder of Purpose Is Life, Jamill C. Jones: "As I reflect on the commitment I have to the community of Washington, D.C., I am extremely proud of what we have been able to achieve. I am even more excited about our outlook for an equally promising future. We have successfully managed and hosted events throughout our most vulnerable communities and have worked tirelessly to continue moving our efforts forward.

"It is satisfying to know that we have the support of our local government, and our community in acquiring the necessary means to reach our goals. This collective support enables us to continue to launch new strategies and establish new partnerships. As a result, we are able to ensure the families in our community have the resources they need to succeed.

"As our community strengthens, each new day offers a chance for us to work together, pursue new opportunities and improve upon the past. We continue to manage our business around the evolving needs of our community – and that puts us at the forefront of building a Purposeful Life."
Contact Information
Purpose Is Life, Inc.
Jay Jones
202-505-1643
Contact
https://purposeislife.com/

