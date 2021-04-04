Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Scientology Media Productions Press Release

Receive press releases from Scientology Media Productions: By Email RSS Feeds: Stay Well Campaign Honored with Communitas Award for Educating Millions Worldwide During Pandemic

Los Angeles, CA, April 04, 2021 --(



The Communitas Awards (communitas is Latin for “people coming together for the good of the community”) recognize exceptional organizations and individuals that are unselfishly giving of themselves and their resources to benefit their communities.



In the earliest days of the pandemic, Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s multimedia communications center in Hollywood, California, and home to Scientology Network, mobilized its studio resources to produce the Stay Well campaign. The far-reaching Stay Well campaign includes:



How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center

A comprehensive resource and information site dedicated to educating the public on preventing the spread of illness and proper sanitizing methods. Translated in 21 languages, this critical information is available to anyone free of charge, including downloadable resources.



Stay Well Public Service Announcements

Covering a broad range of topics from tips on how to stay well to understanding how viruses spread, the public service announcements (also translated in 21 languages) have aired on radio and TV stations around the world.



"Spread A Smile" Music Video

Produced by Scientology Media Productions and featuring 60 internationally renowned musicians and artists, the music video premiered on Scientology Network and every major online platform, reaching over 10 million YouTube views.



Stay Well Concert

Hosted by award-winning actress Erika Christensen, the one-hour concert telecast promotes togetherness, positivity and hope through music. Featuring Grammy Award-winning artists and renowned musicians from 15 countries, the concert aired on Scientology Network and every major online platform, taking the No. 1 spot on Twitter’s Periscope on its premiere night.



The Stay Well campaign continues to educate millions, helping communities worldwide and equipping them with the means to overcome the challenges of the pandemic.



Even though we are all keeping our distance, we are all in this together.



The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.



Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Los Angeles, CA, April 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Scientology Media Productions is honored to announce its Communitas Award win in the category of Leadership in Community Service and Corporate Social Responsibility for its Stay Well campaign, a multifaceted approach to educate, inform and empower communities in over 200 nations on how to protect themselves and others against the spread of illness.The Communitas Awards (communitas is Latin for “people coming together for the good of the community”) recognize exceptional organizations and individuals that are unselfishly giving of themselves and their resources to benefit their communities.In the earliest days of the pandemic, Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s multimedia communications center in Hollywood, California, and home to Scientology Network, mobilized its studio resources to produce the Stay Well campaign. The far-reaching Stay Well campaign includes:How to Stay Well Prevention Resource CenterA comprehensive resource and information site dedicated to educating the public on preventing the spread of illness and proper sanitizing methods. Translated in 21 languages, this critical information is available to anyone free of charge, including downloadable resources.Stay Well Public Service AnnouncementsCovering a broad range of topics from tips on how to stay well to understanding how viruses spread, the public service announcements (also translated in 21 languages) have aired on radio and TV stations around the world."Spread A Smile" Music VideoProduced by Scientology Media Productions and featuring 60 internationally renowned musicians and artists, the music video premiered on Scientology Network and every major online platform, reaching over 10 million YouTube views.Stay Well ConcertHosted by award-winning actress Erika Christensen, the one-hour concert telecast promotes togetherness, positivity and hope through music. Featuring Grammy Award-winning artists and renowned musicians from 15 countries, the concert aired on Scientology Network and every major online platform, taking the No. 1 spot on Twitter’s Periscope on its premiere night.The Stay Well campaign continues to educate millions, helping communities worldwide and equipping them with the means to overcome the challenges of the pandemic.Even though we are all keeping our distance, we are all in this together.The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Contact Information Scientology Network

Erin Banks

323-210-1700



www.scientology.tv



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Scientology Media Productions Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend