Medicare Supplement Insurance Association Explains Appeals Process

COVID has caused many Americans who are Medicare beneficiaries to stop working or reduce work hours. As a result, they may be able to appear their Medicare Part B premiums. The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance has posted a new webpage explaining how the process works.

"COVID has impacted many Americans on Medicare who are not aware of this right," states Jesse Slome, AAMSI's director. “As a Medicare beneficiary, you can appeal if you believe you meet one of the qualifying reasons."



The Association has added a webpage providing an overview of the Medicare appeals rules and process. The first step is to request a reconsideration of the Social Security Administration’s initial determination (the amount being charged or deducted).



According to the organization, individuals can appeal for two reasons. "First, you believe that the income information used by Social Security to calculate your premium was incorrect or outdated," Slome explains. "For example, you filed an amended (corrected) tax return."



In addition, the organization's webpage lists a number of life-changing events that have resulted in an income decrease. "Many people chose to stop working rather than be exposed to COVID while others had hours reduced," Slome notes. "That would constitute a valid reason to appeal."



