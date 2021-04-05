Press Releases ePlaza Classifieds Press Release

Receive press releases from ePlaza Classifieds: By Email RSS Feeds: ePlaza Classifieds at the Conference "Crowdfunding for Small Business"

New York, NY, April 05, 2021 --(



The first speaker was Kirill Kosminsky, head of the Russian Crowdfunding Association.



Kirill spoke on the topic "Financial instruments for small businesses."



"An entrepreneur must have a financial basis to implement his business idea. Knowing your financial capabilities is one of the most important competencies of an entrepreneur, especially in the context of a pandemic," said Mr. Kosminsky.



The online conference "Crowdfunding for small business" was devoted to measures of state financial support such as benefits, guarantees and subsidies.



Crowdfunding is one of the most relevant and popular tools for Russian small businesses.



Crowdfunding can have the nature of pre-ordering a product or service, or an investment nature in the form of loans or as raising funds in the company's capital.



During the Q & A session, recommendations were given on how to use crowdfunding tools for startups and existing businesses.



An expert of MTS Bank told how crowdfunding can be a solution to business problems.



A representative of "ePlaza Classifieds" spoke about the new service. This service allows small businesses to advertise their crowdfunding campaigns. New York, NY, April 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The conference "Crowdfunding for small business" was held in Russia. The event was organized by the municipal organization "Small Business of Moscow."The first speaker was Kirill Kosminsky, head of the Russian Crowdfunding Association.Kirill spoke on the topic "Financial instruments for small businesses.""An entrepreneur must have a financial basis to implement his business idea. Knowing your financial capabilities is one of the most important competencies of an entrepreneur, especially in the context of a pandemic," said Mr. Kosminsky.The online conference "Crowdfunding for small business" was devoted to measures of state financial support such as benefits, guarantees and subsidies.Crowdfunding is one of the most relevant and popular tools for Russian small businesses.Crowdfunding can have the nature of pre-ordering a product or service, or an investment nature in the form of loans or as raising funds in the company's capital.During the Q & A session, recommendations were given on how to use crowdfunding tools for startups and existing businesses.An expert of MTS Bank told how crowdfunding can be a solution to business problems.A representative of "ePlaza Classifieds" spoke about the new service. This service allows small businesses to advertise their crowdfunding campaigns. Contact Information ePlaza Classifieds

Igor Alekseev

+7(4852) 901649



https://eplaza.biz

Please use email for contacts



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from ePlaza Classifieds