Press Releases BCS Solutions Press Release

Receive press releases from BCS Solutions: By Email RSS Feeds: It’s Financial Literacy Month and 5-Black Women Financial Professionals are Empowering Small Businesses Finances to Improve Cash Flow

BCS Solutions along with 4 other companies present:The 5 C’s of Business Success: Cash Flow; Credit; Communication; Consistency; Coverage to help small business owners set up the path to success. Supporting National Financial Literacy Month as proclaimed by the White House.

Frederick, MD, April 05, 2021 --(



Panelists Dee Bowden Revenue Recovery Expert and founder of BCS Solutions, Joyce Chesley Hayward CPA and founder of Fusion 4 Business LLC, Janisha Richardson Business Credit Expert and Co-Founder of Positive Business Credit Solutions LLC, RaShida Roberts Personal Financial Coach and founder of Target Financial, and Tashaya Singleton Certified Risk Manager and founder of TJS Financial Solutions LLC, have come together, in a collaborative effort, to empower women, small business owners, entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs with “The 5 C’s of Business Success.”



During this free, virtual panel event, entrepreneurs will receive actionable advice and have their questions answered by these Financial Professionals about the “The 5 C’s of Business Success”:

• Cash Flow

• Credit

• Communication

• Consistency

• Coverage



As Small Business Owners themselves, with over 50 combined years of experience, as financial professionals, they are dedicated to helping make 2021 become your best year in business yet, yes even in these challenging times. For registration visit www.BlackWomenEmpoweringFinances.com Frederick, MD, April 05, 2021 --( PR.com )-- "The 5 C’s of Business Success" Virtual Panel event will be held on Saturday April 24, 2021 from 10:00 AM (EST) to 12:00 PM (EST) on Zoom.Panelists Dee Bowden Revenue Recovery Expert and founder of BCS Solutions, Joyce Chesley Hayward CPA and founder of Fusion 4 Business LLC, Janisha Richardson Business Credit Expert and Co-Founder of Positive Business Credit Solutions LLC, RaShida Roberts Personal Financial Coach and founder of Target Financial, and Tashaya Singleton Certified Risk Manager and founder of TJS Financial Solutions LLC, have come together, in a collaborative effort, to empower women, small business owners, entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs with “The 5 C’s of Business Success.”During this free, virtual panel event, entrepreneurs will receive actionable advice and have their questions answered by these Financial Professionals about the “The 5 C’s of Business Success”:• Cash Flow• Credit• Communication• Consistency• CoverageAs Small Business Owners themselves, with over 50 combined years of experience, as financial professionals, they are dedicated to helping make 2021 become your best year in business yet, yes even in these challenging times. For registration visit www.BlackWomenEmpoweringFinances.com Contact Information BCS Solutions

Dee Bowden

617-365-0814



www.collectthecash.biz



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BCS Solutions