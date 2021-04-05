Salina Duggan, Personal Trainer & Certified Health Education Specialist, to Appear on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on April 7th, 2021 at 12 p.m. PST

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases doc.PEACE Press Release

Certified personal trainer specializing in fitness & wellness solutions in the workspace and in every aspect of life, Salina Duggan, to be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace on April 7th, 2021. GOLDen Sessions is weekly program inside Impact Speakers Connect, an inclusive group created by doc.Peace for transformation seekers and high-achievers to make success inevitable.

San Diego, CA, April 05, 2021 --(



With over 10 years of experience in the health, wellness, and fitness industry, Salina launched her health and fitness coaching business, Salina D. Fitness (SDF), in 2018, providing health & fitness coaching to clients, both in-person and virtually.



On April 7th, 2021 Duggan will be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.Peace sharing the Brain-Health Benefits of Movement and Exercise specifically in memory retention, focus, and mood for more intentional, confident, impactful moves forward in business and in life.



“Confidence begins with how you feel about yourself and ends with how you make others feel,” says Duggan. “No matter where you are on your physical journey, I want you to walk tall, feel good, and live your life with confidence.”



GOLDen Sessions was designed by doc.Peace to:



- Connect transformation seekers and high-achievers

- Empower confidence of wellness experts to clearly define and align with their purpose

- Hold space for daring conversations about the pursuit of dreams

- Equip transformation seekers with knowledge and business strategies to make their success inevitable

- And much, much more



To learn more about GOLDen Sessions, join this free community of transformation seekers and high-achievers, and acquire access to trainings on mindset empowerment and business strategies, please visit here: bit.ly/joindocpeace



To connect with featured guest, Salina Duggan, visit @salinadfitness on IG or https://www.salinadfitness.com/



Please contact them at: shineon@docPeaceofmind.com to schedule a complementary discovery session to jumpstart your transformational journey.



About doc.Peace

Dr. Peace Uche is doc.Peace, Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, and Empowerment Guru who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.



Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts further leverage their expertise to create and scale their business to $10K a month for time and location freedom.



doc.Peace envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive."



For more information, visit docPeaceofMind.com.



Connect via social media @doc.Peace (Instagram) for free doses of inspiration.



Peace Uche

619-363-5490



www.docpeaceofmind.com/

@doc.PEACE (Instagram)



