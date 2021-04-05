Zeigler to Acquire Four Acres of Property with Plans to Renovate and Expand BMW of Orland Park

Zeigler Auto Group today announced that it has plans to purchase four acres of property from a private investor group with intentions to renovate BMW of Orland Park. The 174,240-square-foot renovation will include a proposed expansion of 325 parking spaces and an interior remodel representing BMW’s newest showroom specifications.

“We are excited to continue to elevate the Zeigler experience for all of our customers through these renovations. As always, our goal is to ensure that every customer receives the very best experience from us at all times,” said Aaron Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group.



The project, which is slated to be completed this summer, will consist of the addition of 325 parking spaces in order to give customers a greater selection with more convenience and opportunity while shopping - as well as an interior showroom and customer lounge redesign.



The interior modifications will be made to bring the dealership up to manufacturer standards. These will include interior finishes such as flooring, ceilings, furniture, a redesigned customer lounge, an overall color palette refresh and more.



BMW of Orland Park, located at 11030 W. 159th St., is one of Illinois’ largest volume BMW dealerships handling a large stock supply of new and used luxury BMW cars, crossovers and SUVs.



About Zeigler Automotive Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the nation with 75 franchises and 30 locations in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.



