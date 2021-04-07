Boutique Investment Firm P2 Advisers Acquires Startup Ecosystem Catalyst Innoberator

Press Releases P2 Advisers LLP Press Release

Bangalore based startup ecosystem player Innoberator has been acquired by P2 advisers. Innoberator was best known for running business model interventions for startups and SME's for the past 5 years.

mahua@p2advisers.co Bangalore, India, April 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Bangalore based boutique investment firm P2 Advisers LLP, today announced that they completed the acquisition of the 5 year old startup catalyst firm Innoberator (www.innoberator.com), a company specialized in providing a range of interventions for startups/SME’s ranging from running ideation, pitching, business modelling, design for manufacturing, design thinking workshops, startup ideation networks, helping to raise funding, helping Indian startups/SME’s define their Go-To-Market outside India, helping companies outside India with their Go-To-Market in India, raising financing, getting listed on the NASDAQ, conducting hackathons and pitching events (PITCHTUNE), to enhance its visibility and expand its portfolio of offerings.The purchase of Innoberator, based in Bangalore, India, further increases P2 Adviser's service offerings in the nascent startup and SME market. "The combination of Innoberator’s services with our commercial and financial expertise will provide our clients with more value for money," said Saroj Patro, Founder of P2 Advisers."The integration of both companies will take place over the next 6 months. Our clients will continue to receive the same high quality cognitive insights which they have come to expect," stated Nanjunda Palecanda, Evangelist & Partner, Innoberator.Innoberator will continue to offer it’s range of startup workshops and services under the P2 Advisers name and key partners Anand Kumar Padmanaban, Vijay Narayanakutty will now become part of the P2 Advisers management team."We felt this merger of the minds was essential to bringing about a synergistic approach towards business and financial guidance for startups/SME’s" explained Anand Kumar Padmanaban, Management Consulting Practice Head & Partner, Innoberator.“The average startup/SME struggles through many, many operational, technological and resource challenges, this coming together will help us provide a IT support offerings to our stakeholders,” said Vijay Narayanakutty, IT Practice Head & Partner Innoberator.For further queries you can reach out to:Mahua SarkarPartner & Communications Leadmahua@p2advisers.co Contact Information P2 Advisers LLP

