Press Releases Adoptions From The Heart Press Release

Receive press releases from Adoptions From The Heart: By Email RSS Feeds: Adoptions From The Heart Brings Expecting and Birth Parents Together for a “Heart-to-Heart”

Wynnewood, PA, April 07, 2021 --(



Heart-to-Heart Mentoring Program connects Birth Parents with Expectant Parents to provide support and guidance to those facing unplanned pregnancies. Birth Parents can provide their first-hand knowledge and experience to help expectant parents process the emotions that follow placement, such as loss and grief. Taking on such a role also allows Birth Parents to have their voices heard, empowering them to break the stigmas often associated with adoption and Birth Parents. The parents will work together one-on-one while checking in with an adoption social worker at regular intervals.



Birth Parent Post-Placement Services Manager, Amanda Aliberti, oversees the new program. Heart-to-Heart Mentoring is one of several programs administered through AFTH’s Expectant Parent Pre-Placement and Birth Parent Post-Placement Services. AFTH launched the new services in January as part of the agency’s longstanding efforts to support the men and women they have worked with. The agency prides itself in providing resources to every birth and expectant parent at AFTH, at all stages of life and regardless of whether they place.



About Adoptions From The Heart

Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker, and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. It was Maxine’s dream to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY Wynnewood, PA, April 07, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH), a nonprofit open-adoption agency with various locations along the east coast, is launching the Heart-to-Heart Mentoring Program.Heart-to-Heart Mentoring Program connects Birth Parents with Expectant Parents to provide support and guidance to those facing unplanned pregnancies. Birth Parents can provide their first-hand knowledge and experience to help expectant parents process the emotions that follow placement, such as loss and grief. Taking on such a role also allows Birth Parents to have their voices heard, empowering them to break the stigmas often associated with adoption and Birth Parents. The parents will work together one-on-one while checking in with an adoption social worker at regular intervals.Birth Parent Post-Placement Services Manager, Amanda Aliberti, oversees the new program. Heart-to-Heart Mentoring is one of several programs administered through AFTH’s Expectant Parent Pre-Placement and Birth Parent Post-Placement Services. AFTH launched the new services in January as part of the agency’s longstanding efforts to support the men and women they have worked with. The agency prides itself in providing resources to every birth and expectant parent at AFTH, at all stages of life and regardless of whether they place.About Adoptions From The HeartAdoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker, and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. It was Maxine’s dream to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, VA, and NY Contact Information Adoptions From The Heart

Mayra Herrera

610-642-7200



https://afth.org/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Adoptions From The Heart