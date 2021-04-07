Michael Wyckoff Awarded Engel & Völkers Private Office Designation

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Engel & Völkers Press Release

Wyckoff joins global real estate company’s exclusive group of professionals worldwide.

Madeira Beach, FL, April 07, 2021 --



Wyckoff is among an elite group of Engel & Völkers advisors worldwide to be awarded with this distinction, which recognizes extraordinary business results supported by the highest levels of competency and for providing excellence in client service. Out of more than 13,500 real estate professionals who represent the Engel & Völkers brand in more than 30 countries, Wyckoff is among only 226 advisors worldwide who have been selected to carry the title Private Office advisor.



“Engel & Völkers continues to attract the strongest talent in our markets across the globe, and Michael represents true exceptionalism above and beyond our highest of standards,” said Anthony Hitt, president & CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “Michael’s unparalleled commitment to client service and unwavering dedication to being a true market expert in the Tampa Bay area makes him not simply a top producer, but a master at providing an incomparable real estate experience for his clients.”



To qualify for Private Office, advisors within the Engel & Völkers network must be nominated by their broker and show consistency in significant year-over-year production numbers. To assess their market expertise and notable service quality as real estate professionals, clients are also asked to comment on their service experience. Lastly, nominees are submitted to a selection committee in the Americas that decides which candidates meet all requirements for final submission to the head of Private Office in Hamburg, Germany.



Wyckoff was formally inducted at Engel & Völkers’ invitation-only Private Office virtual event on March 18, 2021.



As a Private Office Advisor, Wyckoff gains access to Private Office-specific marketing assets and platforms, exclusive opportunities catering to the brand’s global ultra-high net worth clients and is the preferred contact in his market for global referrals.



“It is an honor to have been inducted into Private Office,” said Wyckoff. “The Engel & Völkers name and reputation carries a high level of prestige around the world, including the Tampa Bay area, as a promise of outstanding real estate service and expertise. I am honored to deliver on that promise, and I am thankful for my community and clients for their ongoing support.”



About Engel & Völkers



Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of nearly 13,000 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:

Brandi Thomas

727-565-7971



madeirabeach.evrealestate.com

cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



