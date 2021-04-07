New Global Initiative of Sydney Strabala of CreatingSyd, ALO Yoga, and Global Non-Profit Seed Evolution Host a Tree Planting Project in Peru for Earth Day

Press Releases CreatingSyd Press Release

Announcing a global reforestation project. Sydney Strabala, Club Alo Yoga, Parwa Adventures and Seed Evolution team up to plant hundreds of native trees in Peru by launching a new global initiative.

Cusco, Peru, April 07, 2021 --(



The non-profit, Seed Evolution and Parwa Adventures has a goal is to plant over 300 native trees alongside the local community. They will come together in solidarity for Earth Day sponsored by Alo Yoga’s new global outreach program, "Club Alo."



The day will begin with a breathwork session led by expert breathwork guide and meditation teacher Sydney Strabala. And the service trip will end by visiting the Perenilloc waterfalls and the historic ruins of the original Inca trail, led by tour guide Jesus Amadeu Coca.



To join in the tree planting or donate to this cause: contact Sydney via instagram by searching CreatingSyd.



Date: Wednesday, April 7th, 2021

Departure time: 7:30 am to 6:00 pm

Sydney Strabala

+17143437360



creatingsyd.com



