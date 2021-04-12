Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases doc.PEACE Press Release

Receive press releases from doc.PEACE: By Email RSS Feeds: Dr. Peace Uche Hosts Workshop to Create a $10K Launch Plan in One Hour for Online-Business Expansion on April 14th, 2021 at 12 p.m. PST

Doctor of Pharmacy, best-selling author, and Business Strategist, Dr. Peace Uche, to host workshop to create a $10K launch plan in one hour for online-business expansion on April 14th, 2021. During this workshop attendees will learn 3 powerful steps to effectively launch their online offer so that they can finally leverage their expertise for $10K months consistently.

San Diego, CA, April 12, 2021 --



With over 10 years of experience in the health, wellness, and business industry, Uche launched her online coaching business, doc.PEACE, in 2019, providing busines coaching to clients virtually. Uche guides her clientele of wellness experts, fellow business coaches, and marketing strategists through the 5 GOLDen Principles of Calibration, Creation, Connection, Community, and Collaboration to grow their global network organically and consistently monetize their online-based business.



On April 14th, 2021 doc.Peace will be hosting an interactive workshop on the 3 powerful steps for wellness experts to effectively launch their online offer so that they can finally leverage their expertise for $10K months consistently.



“There is no better day than to acquire the skills needed to succeed tomorrow," says doc.Peace. “No matter where you are on your personal journey, I want you to empower confidence in your gifts, talents and expertise to make your definition of success inevitable.”



Create a $10K Launch Plan in One Hour For Online-Business Expansion was designed by doc.Peace to teach attendees how to:

- Attract leads through proper messaging

- Lead with value through hosted trainings

- Build relationships through follow-up



To learn more about this upcoming workshop,and register free please visit here: bit.ly/10Klaunchplan



Please contact us at: shineon@docPeaceofmind.com to schedule a complementary discovery session to jumpstart your transformational journey.



About doc.Peace

Dr. Peace Uche is doc.Peace, Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, and Empowerment Guru who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.



Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts further leverage their expertise to create and scale their business to $10K a month for time and location freedom.



doc.Peace envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive."



For more information, visit docPeaceofMind.com.



Connect via social media @doc.Peace (Instagram) for free doses of inspiration.



Peace Uche

619-363-5490



www.docpeaceofmind.com/

@doc.PEACE (Instagram)



