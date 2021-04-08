Press Releases Ethos BeathChapman Press Release

Receive press releases from Ethos BeathChapman: By Email RSS Feeds: 2021 Risk and Compliance Salaries in Australia

Ethos BeathChapman’s salary guide based on salaries collated from industry input and placement records.

Sydney, Australia, April 08, 2021 --(



The global executive recruitment firm observed that the spike in risk and compliance jobs in Australia commenced right after the Banking Royal Commission was established in December 2017. Since then, demand for risk and compliance experts has persisted on an upward trend and is set to continue in 2021.



The phenomenon is not just in Australia. The Asia Pacific region is forecast to experience exponential growth due to rising demand for risk, compliance and governance expertise, mostly to focus on strategies for merger and acquisitions.



Despite the insatiable appetite for risk and compliance talent, companies have found it challenging to attract the best. According to Matthew Quinn, director of Ethos BeathChapman’s Risk and Compliance practice in Sydney, one reason is because “Perceptions of uncompetitive salaries offered during the pandemic led to reluctance from risk and compliance professionals to leave their current roles or even consider new opportunities.”



Even with Covid-19 vaccines approved and distributed worldwide, salaries and work-life flexibility continue to be key motivators for risk and compliance candidates. Organisations that acknowledged this have been able to attract the right high-quality talent into their teams.



For more insights and salary information, download the salary guide here: https://www.ethosbc.com.au/blog/2021/01/2021-australia-risk-and-compliance-salary-guide



About Ethos BeathChapman (EBC)



We are a global group of executive recruitment experts in Australia, Asia and EMEA, with a broader network beyond. Our executive search and recruitment expertise covers corporate and specialised functions across Legal, Risk & Compliance, Finance, Technology and Commerce markets, among others.



Our mid-sized agility and solutions-focused approach enables us to flex where traditional recruitment agencies have failed, and scale beyond the reach of small boutiques in developing executive recruitment solutions that meet the client’s unique needs.



Established 2005 in Sydney, EBC today has six offices worldwide in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Netherlands and the UK. In 2017, we secured the strategic investment of Will, an international group of HR solutions companies. What this means to clients and candidates is the same EBC, powered up to provide a full suite of talent solutions through Will’s portfolio of companies. Sydney, Australia, April 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The demand for risk and compliance professionals in Australia remains high despite the economic decline instigated by Covid-19, as reported by Ethos BeathChapman in their 2021 Australia Risk and Compliance salary guide released today.The global executive recruitment firm observed that the spike in risk and compliance jobs in Australia commenced right after the Banking Royal Commission was established in December 2017. Since then, demand for risk and compliance experts has persisted on an upward trend and is set to continue in 2021.The phenomenon is not just in Australia. The Asia Pacific region is forecast to experience exponential growth due to rising demand for risk, compliance and governance expertise, mostly to focus on strategies for merger and acquisitions.Despite the insatiable appetite for risk and compliance talent, companies have found it challenging to attract the best. According to Matthew Quinn, director of Ethos BeathChapman’s Risk and Compliance practice in Sydney, one reason is because “Perceptions of uncompetitive salaries offered during the pandemic led to reluctance from risk and compliance professionals to leave their current roles or even consider new opportunities.”Even with Covid-19 vaccines approved and distributed worldwide, salaries and work-life flexibility continue to be key motivators for risk and compliance candidates. Organisations that acknowledged this have been able to attract the right high-quality talent into their teams.For more insights and salary information, download the salary guide here: https://www.ethosbc.com.au/blog/2021/01/2021-australia-risk-and-compliance-salary-guideAbout Ethos BeathChapman (EBC)We are a global group of executive recruitment experts in Australia, Asia and EMEA, with a broader network beyond. Our executive search and recruitment expertise covers corporate and specialised functions across Legal, Risk & Compliance, Finance, Technology and Commerce markets, among others.Our mid-sized agility and solutions-focused approach enables us to flex where traditional recruitment agencies have failed, and scale beyond the reach of small boutiques in developing executive recruitment solutions that meet the client’s unique needs.Established 2005 in Sydney, EBC today has six offices worldwide in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Netherlands and the UK. In 2017, we secured the strategic investment of Will, an international group of HR solutions companies. What this means to clients and candidates is the same EBC, powered up to provide a full suite of talent solutions through Will’s portfolio of companies. Contact Information Ethos BeathChapman

Angela Poh

+65 6692 9342



ethosbc.com

Regional Marketing and Communications Manager



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Ethos BeathChapman