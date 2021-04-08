Genefitletics Enters Into a Strategic Partnership with Genique Lifesciences

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sushant Kumar Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Genefitletics has entered into a strategic partnership with Genique Lifesciences for Genomics testing.

New Delhi, India, April 08, 2021 --



Genefitletics’s comprehensive biointelligence solution-Curegenic, decodes health insights and biomarkers of more than 30 chronic diseases using genetic & gut microbiome testing analysis & analyzes the interaction between food & gut microbes to provide customers with data driven personalized health recommendations. The partnership with Genique will help Genefitletics to expand its horizon in international markets & launch new biomarkers that would be able to predict chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, depression, Alzhimer’s, Parkinson’s, Acid Reflux & Autism.



Genique Lifesciences, is a genomics driven healthcare company based out of Gurgaon. Genique provides solutions in the space of carrier screening, newborn screening, health, wellness, ancestry and nutrition for patients in India. The company supports Indian clients with a variety of NGS library prep kits, analysis, storage and bioinformatics tools. Genique is committed to improving healthcare outcomes by making DNA based insights easily understandable for clinicians and patients.



The company is channel partners with SOPHiA Genetics, a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine based in Switzerland; Petagene, a bioinformatics software company for data compression and storage based in Cambrige, UK; Pillar Biosciences, a leading next-generation sequencing clinical company based in Massachusetts and Sentieon that develops highly-optimized algorithms for bioinformatics applications based in San Francisco.



Mr. Sushant Kumar, CEO of Genefitletics quotes, “The current disease led model of medicine is far away from helping people prevent & reverse chronic diseases. The focus on antibiotics & surgeries to manage & suppress symptoms have dragged people towards attracting dreaded diseases such as heart stroke, gastrointestinal diseases, obesity & neurodegenerative disorders. Not to mention the price tag & long term collateral damage this outdated model has produced. We are only 1% human & our body has more foreign cells than human cells. What we require is understanding of invisible forces at work inside our body to bring a human biology science led revolution in healthcare. This will uncover a much needed solution to the biggest global epidemic- chronic inflammation. This strategic foray with Genique will enable us to usher a new science that will bring much needed human & gut microbial DNA based preventive healthcare solutions to empower people to overcome & reverse chronic diseases.”



