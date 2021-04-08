Flagler Parade of Homes 2021 Celebrates ABD’s Courtyard Pool Home in Palm Coast at Toscana

ABD entered its Toscana Palm Coast community Courtyard model in the Flagler Parade of Homes and was recognized with the Grand Award and the Blue Ribbon for Most Unique Layout. Toscana, a gated neighborhood in Northeast Florida, is actively under construction with new homes in Phase One and Phase Two.

Palm Coast, FL, April 08, 2021 --(



The Toscana gated Mediterranean-style community showcased ABD Development Company’s Courtyard custom floor plan with luxury pool and spa design within the enclosed courtyard. ABD was elated and very proud to accept the Grand Award and the Blue Ribbon for Most Unique Layout from the judges this year. This recognition occurs as the developer has begun building in Phase Two of Toscana to expand the community and meet the demand for homes in Central Florida.



“With the inventory of homes at about half of what it was last year, the demand for new homes is soaring in Flagler County,” reported the Palm Coast Observer, which featured a photo of ABD Toscana new home representatives accepting the awards at the winners banquet on March 18th. “We always enjoy watching our company and our valued new home consultants take the spotlight at the Parade of Homes each year,” added Yuval Botansky, President of ABD.



Meanwhile, Phase One of Toscana is nearing sold out status, new Phase Two homes are under construction, and infrastructure development including the additional back portion of New Leatherwood Drive is on target to begin. If you missed the Flagler Parade of Homes, ABD sales representatives are available at any time by appointment for an exclusive tour of the community and available homes. New home inventory is also viewable online (www.abddevelopment.com/inventory-homes/) and the award winning custom Courtyard model is open to the public seven days a week, 11am-6pm.



For more information about ABD Development, please see: www.abddevelopment.com.



