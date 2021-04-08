Steve Muehler to Expand Its No Upfront Fee CMBS Loan Operations Nationwide

Press Releases Steve Muehler Press Release

Steve Muehler, the Managing Member of Steve Muehler – Loans, today announced that the firm will expand its current California CMBS Loan Operations to now include a Nationwide Coverage.

“Due to our relationships with both banking and non-banking lenders, REITS, Family Offices, Hedge Funds and other Qualified Institutional Investors, the ‘race to the bottom’ for rates and terms cannot be matched by other ‘loan brokers’ in the market. Add in our Commercial Insurance Division, combined with our ability to provide third-party Mezzanine Loans with our CMBS Products, we are quickly redefining the entire CMBS Loan Landscape.”



Additional information about the Steve Muehler – Loans’ “No Upfront Fee CMBS Loan Program” can be found at www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com.



Los Angeles, CA, April 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- According to his personal release, "The CMBS Market goes through cycles of uncertainty, and in the year plus since the COVID-19 Pandemic began, the CMBS Industry has showed true resiliency. Fitch expected the U.S. CMBS Market Delinquency rate to top out at about 8.25% to 8.75% for last year, but that prediction was high as the real number came in a 5.0%. Now of course government intervention and some debt relief play roles, but on the flip side of that coin if there was no pandemic, there would have been no crisis. Last month Fitch Ratings showed further decline in delinquencies, down to about 4.33%, and a further drop to 4% is expected here in the short-term."

"Due to our relationships with both banking and non-banking lenders, REITS, Family Offices, Hedge Funds and other Qualified Institutional Investors, the 'race to the bottom' for rates and terms cannot be matched by other 'loan brokers' in the market. Add in our Commercial Insurance Division, combined with our ability to provide third-party Mezzanine Loans with our CMBS Products, we are quickly redefining the entire CMBS Loan Landscape."

Additional information about the Steve Muehler – Loans' "No Upfront Fee CMBS Loan Program" can be found at www.SteveMuehlerLoans.com.

Traditional Guidelines:
· No Upfront Fees (other than Valuation / Appraisal)
· $4M USD+
· Up to 75% Financing (Up to 90% with Mezzanine / PE)
· Up to 30 Years Amortization (interest only available for select time periods)
· 5 to 10 Year Loan Terms
· 45 Day Closings Possible
· All CMBS Loans are non-recourse

The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the "Private Placement Markets") is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.

