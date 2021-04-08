GeoComm Awarded Nationwide Purchasing Contract Through North Carolina Sheriff’s Association

Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller’s location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 25 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2020 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include fifteen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geo-comm.com. St. Cloud, MN, April 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- GeoComm, leading provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, is pleased to announce their public safety GIS software and services have been accepted onto the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association (NCSA) purchasing contract.NCSA is an established contract for goods and services dedicated to helping governments across the country improve the efficiency of their procurement process. GeoComm’s complete integrated NG9-1-1 GIS solutions are listed in this contract including:Two public safety mapping applications, GeoComm Maps and GeoComm Dispatch Map, built to enhance public safety decision-making and response support. GeoComm Maps, a cloud-native application, and GeoComm Dispatch Map, an on-premise application, provide high confidence in emergency caller location and a single map view for managing emergency calls. GeoComm’s mapping applications empowers users to receive the right location data on the map at the right time.GeoComm Maintainer, a NG9-1-1 GIS addressing tool, designed to help users achieve high levels of accuracy and synchronization of their geospatial 9-1-1 data.GeoComm’s proven Assess, Improve, and Maintain GIS Services process developed to ensure agencies are achieving NG9-1-1 GIS data readiness.GeoComm is dedicated to helping customers understand the role GIS plays in 9-1-1 and NG9-1-1 and is committed to providing solutions that meet both industry standards and a customer’s unique needs.To learn more about GeoComm’s public safety GIS software and solutions on the NCSA contract, contact Territory Sales Manager Susan Nelson at snelson@geo-comm.com or (320) 281-2176 or visit https://ncsheriffs.org/procurement.About GeoComm: GeoComm, provider of Public Safety Location Intelligence®, has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems. These systems route emergency calls to the appropriate 9-1-1 call center, map the caller’s location on a call taker or dispatcher map, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire, and ambulance vehicles. Over the last 25 years, GeoComm has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping keep more than 100 million people safe. In addition, in 2020 our statewide NG9-1-1 GIS project footprint has expanded to include fifteen statewide projects across the country. To learn more about GeoComm and our Public Safety Location Intelligence offerings visit www.geo-comm.com. Contact Information GeoComm

