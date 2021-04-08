Alan Greene Joins Securisyn Medical, LLC as Chief Marketing Officer

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Securisyn Medical Press Release

Denver, CO, April 08, 2021 --(



“Al is a strong and timely addition to our senior leadership team given our pending go-to-market and commercialization activities in 2021. As a respiratory care professional with over 40 years of business development experience within academic hospitals and medical device companies, he has led and developed clinical education, sales, and marketing teams in both domestic and foreign held corporations. His passion and focus on successful commercialization of novel and disruptive products to the market has allowed him to stay close to changes in healthcare through implementing solutions and programs that will improve patient outcomes and reduce unnecessary or wasted costs. We believe he will bring a valuable perspective to Securisyn as we continue to innovate, expand and implement our airway breathing and smooth tube securement portfolio global strategy,” said Mark Bruning, Securisyn’s President and CEO.



“I am extremely excited to be joining a dedicated and passionate team at Securisyn Medical as we enter into the US marketplace with an innovative product portfolio that will improve patient outcomes, lower healthcare costs and reduce preventable patient complications and deaths,” said Mr. Greene.



Mr. Greene began his clinical career as a Respiratory Therapist at the University of North Carolina Healthcare in Chapel Hill, where he served as the Pediatric and Neonatal Coordinator of Respiratory Care and Carolina Air Care, along with a Clinical Instructor appointment to the UNC School of Medicine Department of Anesthesia. His love of education and focus on improving patient outcomes led him to Nellcor, a startup medical device company, in 1988, which subsequently was sold in 1998. Al spent the next 16 years at Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, US Operations, as head of Clinical Education, Marketing and Sales. He then made significant contributions to a series of successful startups in the Respiratory Disease Management and Sleep Spaces as Executive VP, Business Development and Chief Marketing Officer. In 2016, Mr. Green was the recipient of the American Respiratory Care Foundation’s Charles W. Serby COPD Research Fellowship for his work in COPD program development for COPD patients. Mr. Greene actively serves on the Boards of Ataia Medical and SNAP-CPAP. Mr. Greene is a graduate of the SUNY System and a graduate of the UNC-CH Kenan -Flagler Executive Hospital Management Program.



About Securisyn Medical, LLC.

About Securisyn Medical, LLC.

Securisyn Medical, LLC (www.securisyn.com) headquartered in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is an innovative medical technology and solutions company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety and broader smooth tube and catheter securement, preventing unplanned extubation and its associated complications, providing peace of mind for patients, their families, and practitioners and decreasing healthcare costs through ethical, profitable, and sustainable business practices. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to eliminate preventable deaths related to airway management and catheter migration. Contact Information Securisyn Medical

Alan Greene

919.971.4933



securisyn.com



