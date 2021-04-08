Michelle Guinn, Co-Author, with Leading Experts and Entrepreneurs, Kevin Harrington and Jim Brit, Announce the Launch of Cracking the Rich Code Vol. 5

Press Releases Ever Inspire, LLC Press Release

Guinn is excited to be a part of this newest volume of Cracking the Rich Code, Vol. 5, along with 20 other successful entrepreneurs who share their stories and thought-provoking insights for those looking to grow their business.

Michelle believes that your time and energy are your most precious resources and that work-life balance is essential. She works with her clients to create a clear path for success and help them put proven strategies to work for them. Guinn helps her clients figure out how to do more of what they want and less of what they don’t. New Market, MD, April 08, 2021 --( PR.com )-- "I am beyond honored to be a part of this project and having had the opportunity to co-author a book with experts such as Jim Britt and Kevin Harrington," noted Michelle Guinn.Guinn also states, "Having such a well-respected platform to share my story and my expertise in the topic of Entrepreneurial Productivity allows me to continue my mission to reach and help many entrepreneurs and home-based business owners."This project is the inspiration of Jim Britt, who has built his fortune of millions from the launch of many businesses. A performance coach and trainer, as well as a top speaker and bestselling author, Britt’s mission is to influence others to achieve success beyond their wildest dreams.Britt teamed up with Kevin Harrington who achieved his dreams, launching massively successful products and pioneering the As Seen on TV brand. Harrington empowered entrepreneurs as a shark on the hit TV show, Shark Tank. He believes in a “people-first, win-win perspective.”Guinn, along with the other co-authors offer unique and innovative perspectives gained from their individual expertise.Cracking the Rich Code, Vol. 5, launched on Wednesday, April 7th, 20201 where it quickly reached Amazon #1 Best Seller in the Business Consulting category.About Michelle Guinn: Michelle is a personal productivity strategist, success mentor, international speaker, and coach.Michelle believes that your time and energy are your most precious resources and that work-life balance is essential. She works with her clients to create a clear path for success and help them put proven strategies to work for them. Guinn helps her clients figure out how to do more of what they want and less of what they don’t. Contact Information Ever Inspire, LLC

