Alliance Technologies LLC Promotes Kirk Ross to Vice-President of Talent Solutions

Ross will expand his responsibilities overseeing Alliance’s contract recruiting and staffing as well as outplacement solutions.

Ross will expand his responsibilities overseeing Alliance’s contract recruiting and staffing as well as outplacement solutions. He has helped build and grow the division since joining the firm in early 2020.



“We are excited to announce Kirk’s appointment to Vice-President of Talent Solutions. He has helped us scale our talent and staffing division which, as a complement to our IT services, has quickly become a key component of our client offerings,” said James Canada, CEO.



“Our clients continually ask for placement and staffing solutions as they look to add to the quality of their teams,” Ross said. “We partner closely with clients to provide flexible, customizable and proactive solutions to deliver world class talent. The goal is to place the right people in the right seats to improve operational and financial outcomes.”



Alliance Advisors and its talent solutions division provide a wide range of human resources services to include direct hire placement, HR consulting, staffing collaborations, and outplacement assistance. For additional information, visit https://alliance-staffing.co.



About Alliance Technologies LLC

James Canada

314-219-7887



alliancetechnologiesllc.com



