Washington State Selects BYD for Statewide Contract

The vehicles, which comply with strict Buy America standards, are manufactured by union workers with the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transit Workers, Local 105, headquartered in Southern California.



“BYD are already in service with Wenatchee’s LINK Transit, earning praise for their performance and quiet operation in Chelan and Douglas counties,” said Patrick Duan, BYD North America Senior Vice President. “We appreciate this opportunity to serve other agencies throughout the state with innovative solutions.”



BYD buses have achieved more than 15 million emission-free miles in revenue service throughout the United States. There are more than 1,000 BYD battery-electric buses built or ordered for U.S. customers. Every American-built zero-emission BYD bus eliminates approximately 1,690 tons of CO2 over its 12-year lifespan, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.



Buses included in the cooperative purchasing contract are the 30-foot K7M, the 35-foot K8M, the 40-foot K9M, and the 60-foot K11M. Motor coaches included are the high-floor models 40-foot C9M, the 45-foot C10M, and the 45-foot double-deck C10MS, and the low-floor 45 ft. K10M.



This purchasing agreement is available to any recipient or sub-recipient of Federal Transit Administration funding, regardless of geographic location. The contract is for two years with three one-year options.



About BYD



The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature™, BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is the world’s leading electric vehicle company with proven innovative technology for cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and rail systems – like SkyRail. BYD is dedicated to creating a truly zero-emission ecosystem offering technology for solar electricity generation, energy storage to save that electricity, and battery-electric vehicles powered by that clean energy. Globally, BYD is committed to corporate social responsibility, monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We select only suppliers who share our commitment to labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.



BYD has 220,000 employees across the globe, including nearly 1,000 in North America. For more information, please visit www.BYD.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



